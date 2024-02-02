Apple’s Vision Pro is the most awe-inspiring tech toy in years

During an all-too-brief demo at an Apple store on Boylston Street in Boston, the biggest problem that cropped up was the price. At, say, $1,000, I might have purchased one. But the Vision Pro starts at a budget-smashing $3,500 for the version with 256 gigabytes of storage, $3,700 for half a terabyte, or $3,900 for a full terabyte. (If you wear glasses, dig out your most recent prescription and pay another $100 for corrective lens inserts. That, or get some contact lenses, because your glasses won’t fit inside the Vision Pro.)

Despite being nearsighted, I know good technology when I see it. And the Vision Pro, Apple’s new augmented reality system, is as cool as the company would have you believe. Wrap the goggles around your eyes, tighten the strap, touch a button, and the Vision Pro plunges you into a immersive virtual environment, while giving you the option of staying in touch with the real world, or not.

My first half-hour with Apple’s new Vision Pro device went by in a blur. And not just because I couldn’t wear my glasses while wearing the goggles.

Even if I could afford it, that’s too much for a first-of-its-kind product that’s probably full of undiscovered defects. Better to wait for version 2.0, and a lower price, after wealthier buyers have helped track down the inevitable bugs.

Advertisement

The rollout was nothing like the debut of the original iPhone in 2007. Back then, a sales clerk just handed you an iPhone and let you figure it out. That was part of its magic -- anyone could see at a glance how to use it.

Not so with Vision Pro. A friendly Apple employee provided step-by-step instructions, including the finer points of slipping on the headset. Thumb under the nose bridge, four fingers on the top edge of the goggles, while your other hand slips the strap onto the back of your head, and turns a little knob to tighten. Easier than it sounds.

Advertisement

Next you learn to use your hands. There are no physical controllers. as with Meta’s Quest virtual reality headsets. Instead, you use gestures to control nearly everything. Remembering the hit-and-miss performance of Microsoft’s long-dead Kinect gesture controls for videogames, I was skeptical. But Apple combines gesture control with precise eye-tracking. Just look at an icon and it lights up a little to let you know it’s “live.” Then you can activate that program with a flick of a finger. The gesture system only fell short when I tried using it to type an email. It worked, but without the resistance of a real keyboard, I literally couldn’t get the feel of it.

A gesture here, a gesture there, and soon I had a web browser on one side of the virtual screen and an email program on the other. In the background, a lavishly detailed image of Mount Hood appeared. But by adjusting a knob on top of the goggles -- one of the few physical controls -- I could use the Vision Pro’s cameras to display the world around me in full color, with Apple fanatics clustering around the cool new gadget. With Vision Pro, you can get as virtual as you want. Shut out your surroundings if you wish, or keep an eye on the kids while scouring Bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

In the photo gallery, I was able to flick through an array of stunning images made more remarkable by the goggles. Photos shot in panorama mode seemed to wrap completely around my head. And both the Vision Pro and the latest iPhones can shoot 3-D still and video images. One look at a little clip of a child’s birthday party shot in 3-D, and I was relieved that my wife (the photography buff) was nowhere around, or she’d have made me buy the thing.

I also got a tour of the Apple TV Plus app and looked at movie clips that filled the virtual screen with immersive images, backed up with rich Hollywood sound pumped through the excellent speakers built into the Vision Pro’s headstraps.

Like Meta’s effort to sell us on using its Quest headsets for serious work, Apple is pitching the Vision Pro as an alternative to traditional desktop computing. For instance, you can mirror your Mac screen and work on multiple applications that would seem to almost wrap around your head.

But efforts to sell VR or AR goggles as practical tools have always fallen flat, and probably will once more. It can be made to work, but there’s no compelling benefit over a boring old flat-screen monitor.

But the Vision Pro excels as a toy, the most awe-inspiring plaything in years.









Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.