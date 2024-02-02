The job market just won’t quit

The January jobs data released Friday was a bases-clearing triple. Employers added nearly twice as many jobs as forecasters expected. Hiring expanded in the big professional and businesses services sector, which lagged other groups in 2023. And wages climbed over December at the fastest pace since April 2021.

The news dispelled any concern — at least for now — that the job market, which flashed signs of a slowdown last year, might tank under the weight of high interest rates.

“Okay, so maybe this labor market isn’t weakening so much!” Indeed.com economist Nick Bunker joked on Twitter/X.

If the employment boom has a downside, it’s the Federal Reserve won’t rush to cut borrowing costs. Instead, central bankers will wait to see if the robust economy reignites inflation.

By the numbers: Employers boosted payrolls by 353,000 jobs in January, up from 333,000 jobs in December. Last year, monthly job gains averaged 255,000.

The health care, government, and social services sectors posted gains, as they had for most of last year. But professional and business services added 74,000 jobs, far outpacing the average monthly increase of 14,000 jobs in 2023. Retailers also picked up their hiring, which had been sluggish.

The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for the third month in a row.

On the wage front, average hourly earnings for private sector workers rose 0.6 percent over December and 4.5 percent from a year earlier. The unexpected pop baffled some analysts, who noted other recent data that show more moderate wage growth.

Caveats: There were weak points in the report.

The labor force participation rate — the percentage of working-age people who have a job or are looking for one — was unchanged at 62.5 percent. Usually, more people tend to start a job search when employers are bulking up. Average hours worked during the week dipped compared with the prior month and last year. Severe winter weather may have caused the decline.

Revisions: As it does each month, the Labor Department revised its job figures for the previous two months. The changes for November and December added a combined 126,000 jobs. And every January the department updates its monthly payroll figures for the prior year to reflect more detailed data it gets from the states on a delayed basis. This update added 115,000 jobs to the 2023 total, a modest increase.

The changes “tell us the job market was hotter in the second half of 2023 than was apparent in real time,” Bloomberg economists said. “It suggests upward pressure on wage growth will persist, and it will be more challenging for the Fed to cut early this year.”

Final thought: On Wednesday, the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, the highest in two decades.

“We’re not looking for a weaker labor market,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision was announced. “We’re looking for inflation to continue to come down as it has been coming down for the last six months.”

The labor market was anything but weaker at the end of last year and into January. Fed officials will likely keep rates where they are until at least May, and maybe even June, unless the economy falls off dramatically (in which case they would cut rates sooner) or inflation spikes (which would prompt them to hold steady even longer).

Powell is like a patient hitter at the plate: He’s going to wait for his pitch.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.