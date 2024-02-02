At St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, a wave of complaints from nurses

“We are sickened to report, but find ourselves duty bound to do so, that the conditions documented in these complaints raise serious concerns about the safety of patient care at our hospital,” said Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the nurses local bargaining unit with the union in a statement.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association is alleging that staffing levels, hospital policies, and “a deliberately punitive management culture” are resulting in delays of medication and treatments, as well as preventable patient falls.

Nurses from St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester are claiming that low staffing levels and other managment policies are endangering patient safety at the facility.

Messages left with St. Vincent’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, were not immediately returned Friday. The company and the union are no strangers to acrimony. In 2022, nurses at the hospital approved a new contract with Tenet, ending the longest nursing strike in state history at more than 300 days.

The complaints were filed with a number of agencies over the past six months, including the Department of Public Health Division of Healthcare Quality, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing.

The allegations in the complaints are culled from more than 600 nurses’ reports that detail conditions that jeopardized the safety of their patients. Among the allegations include an understaffed emergency room and intensive care unit.

The staffing levels, the union alleges, violates the nurses’ contract. For instance, that pact calls for at least a dozen nurses in the ER, “the hospital cut ED staffing by over 50 percent, on most nights, running this busy, urban emergency department to operate with just four or five nurses,” the union claims.

Nurses report that patient falls are a regular occurrence because of poor staffing levels, according to the union.

Additionally, the labor group asserted that the staffing levels meant some patients were “left to lie in their own urine and feces for extended periods of time, a unwarranted assault on their dignity, while also placing these patients at risk for bedsores and infections.”

“There are numerous examples of the hospital’s failure to meet the needs of the patient, violating . . . the patients’ rights to quality care,” read one complaint.

The union is also alleging that there have been instances of retaliation against nurses who complain about conditions at the hospital. Three nurses in the emergency department involved in one complaint were fired last month, and six nurses on other units in the hospital were suspended without pay for their efforts to object to unsafe patient assignments, according to the labor group.

In response, the nurses association is seeking to reverse the terminations and suspensions, and the union is also preparing a legal complaint under state’s health care whistleblower law, the union said in a press release.

In her statement, Pellegrino said the nurses are legally-mandated to be advocates for their patients and appealed to various health care authorities to " to immediately intervene, and take whatever steps are necessary to prevent the further erosion of patient care conditions, and to protect our patients and our community from continued harm and unnecessary suffering.”

“As these complaints show, our administration has created an environment that too often violates the dignity of our patients and compromises our ability to meet accepted standards of patient care,” she said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.