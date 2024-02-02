Steward says it has financing to keep Mass. hospitals open for now

In an email sent to its 16,000 Massachusetts employees, Executive Vice President Dr. Michael Callum said Steward had agreed upon the principal terms for a “significant financial transaction,” to stabilize the company, and that the money would begin coming in imminently.

Steward Health Care said Friday that it has secured the financing it needs to keep its Massachusetts hospitals open as it works on a deal to potentially transfer ownership of some medical centers to other companies.

“This funding will help stabilize operations, including the resumption of virtually all elective cases, and more importantly allows us to continue operations at all of our Massachusetts hospitals,” the company said in the memo.

Advertisement

The memo reiterated that Steward did not have plans to close any hospitals in Massachusetts, but it said bridge financing would give Steward the time it needed to consider “transferring one or more of our hospitals to other operators.”

Simultaneously, Steward said it had advanced in a mergers and acquisitions process to bring “a significant equity partner” to its physician organization, a network of doctors that is a separate business line from its hospitals.

“The Company has already received very significant bids as part of this process,” the memo said. “The bridge financing will get the Company to the closing of the M&A process, and will provide the necessary capital for a robust national physician group.”

Callum thanked employees for their commitment to the company, and said executives were working with state leaders.

“We are confident that both transactions will provide us with the necessary funds to get us through this challenging time,” Callum said.

Steward has been in talks with state officials in Massachusetts recently as its economic issues have worsened. The nine-hospital system has warned that these troubles may leave it unable to continue providing services at its nine Massachusetts hospitals.

Advertisement

The for-profit system had been contracting even before the scale of its woes were widely known. The company in December announced plans to close its rehabilitation hospital in Stoughton.

But in conversations with state officials, first reported by The Boston Globe, Steward had discussed the potential that it would have to close additional facilities or services. The company had also asked for state assistance, and discussed its desire to transfer the ownership of some sites to other hospital operators.

Steward employs 16,000 people in Massachusetts, where its nine hospitals care for approximately 200,000 patients annually. Steward has facilities stretching from the Merrimack Valley to the South Coast — many of them primarily treating government-insured patients in underserved communities.

Steward has blamed its struggles in part on the relatively low rates it receives for treating government-insured patients, and it says other community hospitals are facing similar issues.

Given the company’s scale here, Steward’s increasingly public struggles had begun to worry regulators, local officials, and fellow hospital executives. Steward has faced lawsuits from several vendors alleging that the company hasn’t paid its bills — and such issues have in some cases led to key equipment being repossessed.

And Steward’s landlord recently revealed in a news release that the health system hadn’t been paying its full rent for months and would contemplate selling off hospitals nationally.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.