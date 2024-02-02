Trump’s tariffs hurt US jobs but swayed American voters, study says

But the tariffs did incite other countries to impose their own retaliatory tariffs on US products, making them more expensive to sell overseas, and those levies had a negative effect on American jobs, the paper finds. That was particularly true in agriculture: Farmers who exported soybeans, cotton, and sorghum to China were hit by Beijing’s decision to raise tariffs on those products to as much as 25 percent.

The nonpartisan working paper examines monthly data on US employment by industry to find that the tariffs that Trump placed on foreign metals, washing machines, and an array of goods from China starting in 2018 neither raised nor lowered the overall number of jobs in the affected industries.

WASHINGTON — The sweeping tariffs that former president Donald Trump imposed on China and other American trading partners were simultaneously a political success and an economic failure, a new study suggests. That’s because the levies won over voters for the Republican Party even though they did not bring back jobs.

The Trump administration aimed to offset those losses by offering financial support for farmers, ultimately giving out $23 billion in 2018 and 2019. But those funds were distributed unevenly, a government assessment found, and the economists say those subsidies only partially mitigated the harm that had been caused by the tariffs.

The findings contradict Trump’s claims that his tariffs helped to reverse some of the damage done by competition from China and bring back US manufacturing jobs that had gone overseas. The economists conclude that the aggregate effect on US jobs of the three measures — the original tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, and subsidies granted to farmers — were “at best a wash, and it may have been mildly negative.”

“Certainly you can reject the hypothesis that this tariff policy was very successful at bringing back jobs to those industries that got a lot of exposure to that tariff war,” one of the study authors, David Dorn of the University of Zurich, said in an interview.

Even so, the researchers’ work suggests that aggressive tariffs on foreign products were a political success for Trump and the Republican Party.

Drawing from data on vote counts for presidential and congressional elections, the study suggests that people living in areas affected by the tariffs — particularly the Midwest, the area around the Great Lakes, and the South — became more likely to vote to reelect Trump in 2020. They also became less likely to identify as Democrats, and more likely to elect Republicans to Congress, according to the paper.

Those political beliefs were not entirely immune to economic effects: Republican electoral gains were stronger in locations where tariffs and subsidies had a more positive effect on the job market. And the retaliatory tariffs that other countries imposed in response to Trump’s levies did weaken support for Republicans, but only modestly, the paper said.

Still, the economists speculate that voters in areas that were hit hard by economic competition from China in past decades may have valued the tariffs “as a sign of political solidarity,” rather than for the actual consequences they had on jobs.

In addition to Dorn, the study’s authors are David Autor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Anne Beck of the World Bank, and Gordon H. Hanson of the Harvard Kennedy School.

Autor, Dorn, and Hanson have conducted influential research on “the China shock,” which quantified how much China’s joining the World Trade Organization had reduced US manufacturing employment. Their later work examined how those job losses have influenced political trends in the US heartland, including leading to political polarization and increased Republican support.

The findings come as Trump is promising even more aggressive trade measures as a candidate in 2024. Trump has proclaimed his previous tariffs a success and proposed to issue an even more expansive program of levies if reelected, including a 10 percent “baseline” tariff on all imported goods.

Both Democrats and Republicans have shown an increased willingness to embrace protections for American industry in recent years, after decades in which trade rapidly expanded, supply chains globalized and many US factories shifted overseas.

While President Biden has reduced some of the tariffs Trump put into effect, for example those on Europe, he has kept the China tariffs and other measures in place. Biden administration officials are also debating raising tariffs on some strategic products, like electric vehicles, further.

Proponents argue that tariffs deter China from flooding the United States with cheap goods, protecting vulnerable US manufacturing industries, and generating revenue for the federal government.

Critics say tariffs simply raise prices for American consumers and pose a particular burden for lower-income people who spend more of their money on goods. Tariffs also increase costs for US factories that depend on foreign inputs, which can make US products more expensive and less competitive internationally.

During Trump’s tenure, the average US tariff on Chinese goods jumped from 3.1 percent to 21 percent within just two years, while the average Chinese tariff on US goods rose from 8 percent to 21.8 percent, the study says.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.