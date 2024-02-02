WeWork shutters Back Bay office as bankruptcy case progresses

The company offered its members relocation options to other Boston facilities, according to a spokesperson.

Once among the biggest occupiers of office space in Boston, WeWork has pared back operations to just nine facilities in here, down from a peak of at least 1.5 million square feet in 17 buildings prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous 2021 IPO.

Embattled co-working operator WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in November, is shuttering its Back Bay location at 200 Berkeley St.

“As part of WeWork’s strategic restructuring efforts, we made the difficult decision to end our operations at 200 Berkeley Street,” a WeWork spokesperson said in an email. “Boston remains a priority market for WeWork and we look forward to continuing to provide Boston members with flexible workspace solutions at our other locations in the city.”

The Boston Business Journal was first to report the move.

In its November filing in New Jersey bankruptcy court, WeWork rejected leases at 100 Summer St. and 40 Water St., and no longer lists a former location at 75 Arlington St. in Back Bay as open. The facilities the company currently lists as operating locally include: One Lincoln St., 711 Atlantic Ave., 501 Boylston St., 24 Farnsworth St., One Seaport Square, One Beacon St., 33 Arch St., and 200 Portland St. in Boston and 625 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge.

Boston’s first WeWork location at 745 Atlantic Ave. near South Station — a spot that, at one time, was its largest US facility — was converted to lab space after its landlord sued WeWork for unpaid rent.

WeWork has “made substantial progress in (its) national lease renegotiation efforts,” and continues “to work towards solutions that support more profitable operations for WeWork while retaining as many buildings as possible,” a spokesperson said in an email.

A recent court filing from affiliates of Nuveen Real Estate outlined how WeWork had not paid January rent for its 501 Boylston St. and 33 Arch St. locations. The filing shows WeWork owed a combined $1.1 million in January rent for the two offices, with the same amount due in February.

“While the Landlords are generally supportive of the Debtors’ efforts to restructure their operations, the Landlords are not responsible for financing these cases,” wrote attorneys representing Nuveen, an arm of retirement giant TIAA, in a Jan. 25 court filing.

Representatives from 200 Berkeley St. landlord John Hancock did not return a request for comment.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock.