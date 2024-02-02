Two Boston Beer Company vets want to challenge the Michelob Ultras of the world

The company is Lonsdale Brewing Co. and the beer is Hero95, a light lager with just 95 calories and 3.6 grams of carbs.

Todd Simon, a former Boston Beer brand strategist, and David Sipes, a brewer with 17 years of experience brewing Samuel Adams beers and making Angry Orchard ciders, have teamed up to form a new company challenging the Michelob Ultras of the world.

Two Boston Beer Company vets are trying to shake up the low-calorie beer industry.

“I think in the last 10 to 15 years there’s been this cultural trend of health and wellness, and maintaining an active lifestyle,” says Simon, who was looking to localize a beverage category that has become more and more popular.

Advertisement

Brewing a low-calorie beer is harder than it looks, Sipes says, and more difficult than most anything he’s brewed in his career to date.

“Technically speaking, it’s a very difficult beer style to produce,” says Sipes. “You’ve got your craft beers with a bunch of ingredients and heavy hop loading, and it can have some defects that just get masked by the big intense flavors.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

“[With Hero95] there’s really nothing that can hide in terms of defects in this beer. So it’s got to be clean. It’s got to be produced with quality in mind, and really close attention to detail to get a nice, clean, drinkable lager.”

Hero95, a light lager with just 95 calories and 3.6 grams of carbs. Handout

For the beer nerds out there, Hero95 is produced with Munich malts and noble hops. Sipes describes the brew as having “a really nice biscuity flavor and just a touch of perceived sweetness from the malts, though it’s actually quite dry.” The beer clocks in at 4.4 percent alcohol by volume.

Starting his own company has been a bit of a full-circle moment for Simon, who worked closely with Boston Beer founder Sam Koch in the earlier days of that company.

Advertisement

“The company was a lot smaller back then,” says Simon. “And I got to work closely with Jim, who was a really valuable mentor to me, teaching me about the beer industry and giving me a kind of crash course into how to run your company. That was really invaluable experience to what we’re doing now.”

Also onboard as a consultant for Hero95 is former Harpoon co-founder Rich Doyle, who left parent company Mass Bay Brewing in 2014.

“Rich has done this before, and his track record speaks for itself,” says Simon, who acknowledges the irony of former Sam Adams and Harpoon folks now working together.

There’s a charity aspect to Hero95 as well; the “Hero95 Boost” campaign will support people who are participating in active events for charity, kicking off with runners of the 2024 Boston Marathon. The beer will be rolling out in Greater Boston over the next few weeks in 6-packs for a suggested price of $10.99 to $12.99, as well as on draft at select bars and restaurants.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him @garydzen.