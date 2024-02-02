JetBlue to begin offering nonstop flights from Boston to Dublin and Paris

The airline has been quickly expanding its transatlantic presence since introducing flights to London out of its hubs in Boston and New York in 2022. JetBlue started a nonstop flight from Boston to Amsterdam in 2023.

Beginning next month, Bostonians will have a new choice for flying to Europe. JetBlue’s website is now selling tickets for nonstop flights from Boston to Dublin beginning in March and nonstop flights from Boston to Paris in April.

The new routes come as JetBlue is appealing a judge’s decision to block the airline’s merger with Spirit Airlines. Acquiring Spirit would help JetBlue rapidly expand its fleet and give it a foothold in more airports. In an investor call last week, the airline said seven of its Airbus planes were grounded for engine inspections due to production problems at manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. That number could rise to 15 by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Flights from Boston to Dublin begin March 13. The Boston to Paris route starts April 3.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.