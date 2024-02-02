These are the most crowded and expensive theme parks in the world. If you’re headed to Disney, start saving now.

Parents have it rough during school vacation week. Airfares and hotel rates climb to Mount Everest-esque heights. If you have kids and are pining to get away — which describes most families during school break — you’ll be ringing every last frequent flyer mile or, even worse, flying Spirit Airlines (insert pearl-clutching and hand ringing here).
But it’s not just school vacation week airfare and hotel prices that can drain your coffers. Parents of Disney-obsessed ankle-biters know that admission to theme parks is equally painful. And now, there’s a study that proves it. The folks at Floridapanhandle.com broke down amusement parks by price and by crowds. Eight of the top 20 spots on the list are filled with the famous rodent and his pals. Not only is it a small world, but it’s an expensive one.
1. Disneyland Park
Location: Anaheim
Adult admission price: $149
2. Disney California Adventure Park
Location: Anaheim
Adult admission price: $149
3. Walt Disney World — Magic Kingdom
Location: Bay Lake, Fla.
Adult admission price: $122
4. Disneyland Paris — Walt Disney Studios Park
Location: Ile, France
Adult admission price: $116
5. Disneyland Paris — Disneyland Park
Location: Ile, France
Adult admission price: $116
6. Universal Studios Hollywood
Location: Los Angeles
Adult admission price: $109
7. Parque Xcaret
Location: Cancun
Adult admission price: $107.65
8. Legoland, Dubai
Location: Dubai
Adult admission price: $107.54
9. Universal Islands of Adventure
Location: Orlando
Adult admission price: $102
10. Universal Studios Florida
Location: Orlando
Adult admission price: $102
11. Walt Disney World — Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Location: Orlando
Adult admission price: $97
12. Walt Disney World — EPCOT
Location: Bay Lake, Fla.
Adult admission price: $97
13. SeaWorld Orlando
Location: Orlando
Adult admission price: $97
14. Walt Disney World — Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Location: Bay Lake, Fla.
Adult admission price: $97
15. Six Flags Magic Mountain
Location: Valencia, Calif.
Adult admission price: $93
16. Legoland California
Location: Carlsbad
Adult admission price: $91
17. Legoland Florida
Location: Winter Haven
Adult admission price: $89
18. Busch Gardens Tampa
Location: Tampa
Adult admission price: $87
19. SeaWorld San Diego
Location: San Diego
Adult admission price: $84
20. Knott’s Berry Farm
Location: Buena Park, Calif.
Adult admission price: $84
When it comes to crowds, US theme parks also dominate the market. This means you should add the cost of a fast pass to park admission. Strangely, the most crowded park on the list is Circus Circus in Las Vegas (who knew?). Sanrio Puroland (a.k.a. Hello Kitty Land) in Tokyo lands second. That’s followed by Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Walt Disney World — Magic Kingdom in Florida.
Good luck to all families braving flights and theme parks during school break this year, and thoughts and prayers to those flying on Spirit.
Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.