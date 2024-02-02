These are the most crowded and expensive theme parks in the world. If you’re headed to Disney, start saving now.

Parents have it rough during school vacation week. Airfares and hotel rates climb to Mount Everest-esque heights. If you have kids and are pining to get away — which describes most families during school break — you’ll be ringing every last frequent flyer mile or, even worse, flying Spirit Airlines (insert pearl-clutching and hand ringing here).

But it’s not just school vacation week airfare and hotel prices that can drain your coffers. Parents of Disney-obsessed ankle-biters know that admission to theme parks is equally painful. And now, there’s a study that proves it. The folks at Floridapanhandle.com broke down amusement parks by price and by crowds. Eight of the top 20 spots on the list are filled with the famous rodent and his pals. Not only is it a small world, but it’s an expensive one.