US amusement parks are among the priciest
SURVEY SAYS

These are the most crowded and expensive theme parks in the world. If you’re headed to Disney, start saving now.

US amusement parks are among the priciest

By Christopher Muther Globe Staff,Updated February 2, 2024, 11 minutes ago
Ally Rzesa/Globe Staff

Parents have it rough during school vacation week. Airfares and hotel rates climb to Mount Everest-esque heights. If you have kids and are pining to get away — which describes most families during school break — you’ll be ringing every last frequent flyer mile or, even worse, flying Spirit Airlines (insert pearl-clutching and hand ringing here).

But it’s not just school vacation week airfare and hotel prices that can drain your coffers. Parents of Disney-obsessed ankle-biters know that admission to theme parks is equally painful. And now, there’s a study that proves it. The folks at Floridapanhandle.com broke down amusement parks by price and by crowds. Eight of the top 20 spots on the list are filled with the famous rodent and his pals. Not only is it a small world, but it’s an expensive one.

Visitors pass through Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on April 30, 2021. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

1. Disneyland Park

Location: Anaheim

Adult admission price: $149

2. Disney California Adventure Park

Location: Anaheim

Adult admission price: $149

3. Walt Disney World — Magic Kingdom

Location: Bay Lake, Fla.

Adult admission price: $122

4. Disneyland Paris — Walt Disney Studios Park

Location: Ile, France

Adult admission price: $116

5. Disneyland Paris — Disneyland Park

Location: Ile, France

Adult admission price: $116

6. Universal Studios Hollywood

Location: Los Angeles

Adult admission price: $109

7. Parque Xcaret

Location: Cancun

Adult admission price: $107.65

8. Legoland, Dubai

Location: Dubai

Adult admission price: $107.54

9. Universal Islands of Adventure

Location: Orlando

Adult admission price: $102

10. Universal Studios Florida

Location: Orlando

Adult admission price: $102

11. Walt Disney World — Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Location: Orlando

Adult admission price: $97

12. Walt Disney World — EPCOT

Location: Bay Lake, Fla.

Adult admission price: $97

13. SeaWorld Orlando

Location: Orlando

Adult admission price: $97

14. Walt Disney World — Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Location: Bay Lake, Fla.

Adult admission price: $97

15. Six Flags Magic Mountain

Location: Valencia, Calif.

Adult admission price: $93

16. Legoland California

Location: Carlsbad

Adult admission price: $91

17. Legoland Florida

Location: Winter Haven

Adult admission price: $89

18. Busch Gardens Tampa

Location: Tampa

Adult admission price: $87

19. SeaWorld San Diego

Location: San Diego

Adult admission price: $84

20. Knott’s Berry Farm

Location: Buena Park, Calif.

Adult admission price: $84

When it comes to crowds, US theme parks also dominate the market. This means you should add the cost of a fast pass to park admission. Strangely, the most crowded park on the list is Circus Circus in Las Vegas (who knew?). Sanrio Puroland (a.k.a. Hello Kitty Land) in Tokyo lands second. That’s followed by Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Walt Disney World — Magic Kingdom in Florida.

Good luck to all families braving flights and theme parks during school break this year, and thoughts and prayers to those flying on Spirit.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.

