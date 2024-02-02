For sale: Homes that feel like a getaway

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS Set on a dead-end street, this waterfront 1960 contemporary sits on Lake Cochituate, and retains plenty of midcentury charm. From the carport, step into a split-staircase entry hall. Down a few steps, a mudroom at left has laundry, while the kitchen has a metal tile backsplash and a breakfast bar; it’s open to a living room with brick fireplace, wood paneled walls, exposed beams, and a wall of windows with double sliders leading to the deck, yard, and lake beyond. The adjacent dining room has more sliders and floor-to-ceiling windows. Upstairs, the loft-style primary bedroom — which has a sunny office with spectacular lake views — shares a newer bath with the smaller bedroom. CONS Property abuts Route 9, though it’s surprisingly quiet inside.

Advertisement

71 Lakeshore Road, Natick. Handout

Steve Leavey, BHHS Commonwealth, 508-380-9365, steve.leavey@commonmoves.com

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

$879,900

615 HAVERHILL STREET / READING

The living area of 615 Haverhill Street, Reading. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,115

LOT SIZE 2.99 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 4

LAST SOLD FOR $540,000 in 2019

PROS Set on 3 acres abutting conservation land, this 1984 post-and-beam contemporary evokes a ski chalet with exposed beams throughout. Enter into the dining room, and the kitchen at right (past a heated sunroom) has stainless appliances, quartz counters, and access to the back deck. There’s a bedroom and updated bath with laundry nearby. The spacious living room has soaring cathedral ceilings, skylights, and a two-story stone hearth with wood stove. Behind a barn-style door, find a study, bath, and two bedrooms over the garage. Up the open staircase, the primary bedroom has a private bath, walk-in closet, and sliders to a balcony. The walk-out basement holds a family room, wood stove, and a new bath. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The exterior of 615 Haverhill Street, Reading. Handout

Rick Nazzaro, Colonial Manor Realty, 781-290-RICK, ricknazzaro.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.