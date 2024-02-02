Readers share their memories about WBZ’s 1980s news dream team

Thank you for this walk down memory lane ( “The Home Team,” December 31). I was one of the lucky viewers back then; WBZ Boston was the news I watched every day. This article brought to light every member of the Fab Five’s personality and the reasons why they were a successful team, not to mention the best of friends. It was magic in a bottle. . . .There’s been nothing better since.





Matthew Reed Baker writes as though we are in the room with him and those he interviews. He has captured the warmth of the connections made then and now.

Maureen Barry

Naples, Florida





I skied with my family in Jack’s Wednesday’s Child event at Waterville Valley — the reception after the race each year where he introduced families and their adopted love ones brought tears to your eyes. The wonderful work he did inspired several of my friends to volunteer for an adaptive ski program at a neighboring mountain. Raced against Bob and also beat him at golf one day. Liz added class during difficult times in Boston and was so relatable. Bruce and the team were very friendly to my son and his pals when working at the studio for a landscape company. That was a remarkable era led by good individuals.

James Tobin

Jamaica Plain





I truly enjoyed reading about these amazing people. I miss them everyday while watching the news. I’m about their ages so I also grew up, as an adult, sharing their passion for Boston.

Andrew Stich

Chestnut Hill





I have been a loyal WBZ watcher since I moved to New England in 1977. However, what is going on there now?!? No schedule stability, you never know who is covering what. Also, [no more] Zack Green? He was an unbelievable talent. RIDICULOUS!!!!!

Karen Bracco

Rye Beach, New Hampshire





I had the good fortune to meet all of them, as each accepted my invitation to speak to students at Swampscott High School. Bruce took a cab from the station to Swampscott and had the driver wait while he spent a long time with the students. And Liz was late because her windshield wiper broke and she came running into the school with a receipt for a new one. Imagine Liz with her sunny smile apologizing. They all were the nicest people I met in over 50 years of teaching.

Allen Shapiro

Brooksville, Florida





Thanks for an outstanding story! It brought back many fond memories of watching the WBZ crew every night back then — I miss them!

Sridhar Ramaswamy

Wellesley





This took me back to when my family would sit down together to watch the local news. I loved reading that they were all friends in life since that’s how it appeared on screen.

Karen McEachern

Dennis





This portrait of WBZ through interviews with the people who charted our understanding of world and local news and sports is a journalistic gem, in my book. In 1977 and 1978, and then from 2007-2017, I had the privilege to live in Boston. Running in Bill Rodgers’ Jingle Bell Runs swept me up into an incredibly special time in Boston. The subjects of the article provided the public with access to the fantastic people who charted for us some of the best years of our lives.

Dave Dowd

Vero Beach, Florida





They all seemed so warm, so real. They were part of our community. You could tell that they truly liked each other. Today’s happy talk often feels artificial.

Tom Denn

Newtonville





What a rush of joy it was to catch up with the Fabulous Five! I have thought of them often, both individually and as a group; they epitomized the best of media coverage along with humor, respect, and affection for each other, and sass that you’d find with dear friends. The only thing missing in the article was the Liz Walker Wink Watch. Very frequently at the end of the nightly broadcast, she’d add a quick little wink. It became something that our family all took personally, knowing that truly, she was sending a signal to us. We would wait to see if she would do her wink and the many evenings she did always seemed better. It epitomized her good nature and humanity; I can’t think of another media personality who could have gotten away with it. Boston was very blessed for all those years.

Bobye Anderson

Falmouth





I cried all through this. Actually, I still can’t stop the tears from falling. The relationships were/are so beautiful. It makes me think of all of the wonderful jobs I had the privilege of having and the common element in all of them was the warm relationship with my colleagues. Many continue to this day — similarly 40-plus years later. Thank you for reminding us that it is possible to do a great job, have fun, and make lasting friendships all in the workplace.

Katalin Brown

Wellesley

