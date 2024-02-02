Hearing the music of her Havana youth, my mom’s dementia melts away

The long corridors in her nursing home are painted in dullness; patients in wheelchairs line up against the walls. Most everyone in the Land of Dementia clutches a doll or stuffed animal. My mother doesn’t. “Yo no soy una niña,” she says. And she is right. She isn’t a child, I am — hers.

My mother’s native Spanish is the official language in her Land of Dementia, where her lucidity flickers like a pilot light. It’s the place where she slips in and out of español, in and out of Old Havana. I’ve always liked my mamá better in Spanish. In Spanish, I understand her intentions more clearly.

Advertisement

Lately, my mother is sleepy during our visits, her head dropping down to her chest. Awake, she groggily asks the same questions. “Have we met?” is a frequent greeting. “Yes,” I say, “on December 30, 1960.”

When I visit, we sing “La Bamba” on repeat, and that perks her up. But her beautiful singing voice is burnt to a rasp. And I can practically hear her synapses backfiring.

I wheel my mother to the nursing home’s solarium to show her some of the outside world — a place she hasn’t visited for almost seven years. With the light streaming in through wide windows, I play YouTube recordings of Beny Moré and Xavier Cugat for her. Celia Cruz serenades us too.

I turn my laptop so Mamá can see a picture of Beny memorialized in sepia, singing to her. She recognizes the picture of his album cover that was always propped atop our hi-fi in the living room: “Pare . . . Que Llegó el Bárbaro” (“Stop . . . The Savage Has Arrived”).

On the record cover, Beny, the Cuban crooner, is all motion with his left leg in mid-air. Wearing a bright yellow jacket, he’s in the front seat of an old convertible, his conga drum and guitar inches away; querida Havana is in the background. He is Cuban exuberance.

Advertisement

Beny always awed my mother and me as we spun ourselves back to Cuba. We time traveled against his fluid improvisations — past, present, and future blended in our daydreaming — Beny’s voice sometimes seeming elegiac, a death foretold in the key of Cuban melancholy.

How I wish my mother could revisit her stories. But she is so far away now, an infinite distance. Her neurons have jumbled her speech, her language. But like a sunflower angling toward the sun, she blooms and then claps to Beny’s crescendoing music. ¡Dale, Beny! Step on it!

Dinner is about to be served. But I want a little more time with you, Mamá. I zigzag her wheelchair here, there, and everywhere, and we take off dancing to “Maracaibo Oriental.”

Pa’ que tú lo baile’ / Pa’ que tú lo goce’

So that you will dance it / So that you will enjoy it

Dale, Mamá. Step on it, Mamá. ¡Baila! ¡Baila!

“Estoy mareada,” my mother says, laughing. Her dizziness liberates, delights.

In that moment, she says the stars have never aligned for her; they have tarnished her life and disappeared into a sky darker than the carbon paper she used in her teaching days. Those black-coated inserts between pages inked her fingers, clothes, even the tip of her nose.

I take her hands in mine. It has been years since we’ve danced. She twirls me. “Shake your fondillo,” she is happy, breathless. “Do you remember that I had the nicest fondillo in Havana?”

Advertisement

“I remember everything, Mamá.”

Some of the nursing aides hear the music and come dance with us. “It’s a party for you, Matilde!” Mamá's star shines now until our reverie is interrupted. It’s 4:30 in the afternoon, time to take her to dinner. Our diamond-laced night sky has retreated. I promise, te prometo, we’ll dance next week, Mamá.

And just like that The Land of Dementia is blurry stardust again.

Judy Bolton-Fasman is a writer in Newton and is the author of Asylum: A Memoir of Family Secrets. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. TELL YOUR STORY. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.