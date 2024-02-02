Five things to do around Boston, Feb. 5-Feb. 11

Sing along to a new revival of Annie, the Tony Award-winning musical, starring Rainier “Rainey” Treviño as the titular Orphan Annie. At the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre, this timeless musical brings to life a powerful message of optimism. All ages. Find times and tickets, starting from $25, at bochcenter.org .

Wednesday

Sweet Sculptures

Celebrate love of every kind at Pottery with a Purpose’s Palentine’s Day Pottery Class, hosted at The Broadway Bar. Whether flying solo or with your besties, engage in a beginner-friendly, two-hour pottery workshop that includes pottery, trivia, and prizes. Tickets include a beginner pottery kit and final products. Food and drink available for purchase. For ages 21-plus. $75. potterywithapurpose.com

Opens Friday

Love on Ice

The reign of Barbie continues as The Rink 401 Park welcomes the return of The Pink Rink, where you can skate and slide on illuminated pink ice through February 14. On Friday, see “Skate Kenway,” a musical show inspired by the Barbie movie, featuring MILK of RuPaul’s Drag Race as Drag Barbie, at 7 p.m. Show is free to watch; rain date is Saturday. To skate, purchase timed 75-minute tickets (skate rentals are an additional fee), $12 adults, $6 children, at therink401park.com. Rink hours vary.

Saturday

Science Soirée

Explore fossils, mushrooms, and meteorites at the Harvard Museum of Natural History’s I Heart Science Festival. The event brings together science lovers of all sorts and includes activities with experts in telescope building, earthquake analysis, and carnivorous plant cultivation. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free with museum admission: adults, $15; students and ages 3-18, $10; seniors, $13. hmsc.harvard.edu

Opens Saturday

Orchid Oasis

Discover the allure of orchids during Patterns in Bloom, An Orchid Exhibition at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill. More than 2,000 live orchids will be on display alongside nature-inspired sculptures by artist Molly Gambardella. Limited orchids available for purchase. Runs through March 17. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets, $19 adults, members free, at nebg.org.

