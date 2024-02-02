18 supermassive black holes found devouring stars, according to MIT study

The study identified 18 such events, which are within 650 million light years from Earth, said Masterson, who is in her fourth year of a doctoral program at the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

The events are powerful tools to “understand the most extreme parts of our universe,” said Megan Masterson, lead author of the study, which was published Monday. They happen about once every 50,000 years, and help scientists learn more about the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, and black holes in general, she said.

Some 18 supermassive black holes are tearing apart nearby stars in “oddball” tidal disruption events, according to an MIT study published in the Astrophysical Journal .

The MIT team used infrared light — part of the electromagnetic spectrum — from archival observations taken by the NEOWISE mission, launched by NASA in 2009, to find the tidal disruption events, according to the study.

In doing so, they discovered the closest tidal disruption event to the Milky Way to date, about 130 million light years from Earth, according to Masterson.

Tidal disruption events happen when a star gets too close to these black holes, which are about a million to a billion times the mass of the Sun, and is eaten as an “afternoon snack,” Masterson said Wednesday.

A burst of energy is then released that appears on the electromagnetic spectrum, according to the study.

“This is just from all that matter being gobbled up by the black hole,” Masterson said. “It’s a very energetic process.” These tidal disruption events can last for more than a year to a decade, she said.

Scientists have discovered about 100 tidal disruption events since 1996, but believe far more had gone undetected, Masterson said.

“The theory was predicting 10 times as many tidal disruption events occurring than what we were seeing with other wavelengths,” Masterson said.

Scientists typically use the optical, ultraviolet, and x-ray wavelengths to find the events, but the MIT group has looked at the infrared band for the past five years, Masterson said.

While the infrared band has been used before, the MIT team conducted a more focused search for tidal disruption events and compared how often the events are seen in the infrared versus the other bands, she said.

The answer — they are seen just as often, the study found.

The key to the success of the infrared band has to do with dust, Masterson said. The dust blocks the light of the event from view and heats up with new energy, and scientists can see the light of the heated dust in the infrared, unlike other bands.

“The fact that we are seeing two times as many events when we add in the infrared means we’re getting much closer to an agreement with the theory,” that predicts more tidal disruptions, Masterson said.

The MIT team also noticed the tidal disruption events were not just occurring in “post-starburst galaxies,” which despite being less than 1 percent of the local galaxy population, are where most other tidal disruption events are seen, according to the study.

“It was very interesting finding that our galaxies looked much more representative of the overall population of galaxies,” Masterson said.

The MIT team is now approved for observations with the James Webb Space Telescope, which goes further into the infrared, Masterson said. They are “very excited” to expand the list of tidal disruption events, she said.

As for the Milky Way, the supermassive black hole in the galaxy has no plans to suck in any stars or planets, she said.

“Our galaxy is safe, we’re good,” Masterson said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com.