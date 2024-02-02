Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend

A strong jet stream coming out of the Pacific ocean will bring lots of rainfall across central and southern California this weekend.

The weekend and much of next week will be dry with the jet stream bringing us a flow out of Canada. The weather map for later this weekend shows a strong Pacific jet stream, but also another jet stream from the north across our area. Split jet streams like this are not uncommon.

This afternoon’s satellite loop shows clouds moving south as drier air begins to infiltrate New England. It’s been a very cloudy stretch the past 11 days and it will come to an end Saturday as sunshine takes over.

While we experience dry weather here, there will be heavy rain, perhaps even record rain, on the West Coast. Some areas could exceed over 2 inches of rain there, which for those areas is a lot of water. This will create flooding and perhaps even mudslides.

Advertisement

Notice a plume of moisture coming onshore across the West Coast Saturday night and Sunday. Central and parts of Southern California will see the heaviest rain. WeatherBELL

Locally, temperatures will be in the 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will be plentiful on Saturday in most areas. I do think across Cape Cod the clouds may linger for much of the day. The map below shows how cloud cover is forecast to stick around in those areas. Sunday has the highest chances of full sunshine throughout the region.

Clouds will depart on Saturday finally bringing us back some sunshine. Clouds may linger on the coast. WeatherBELL

This storm-free stretch is likely to last into the second week of the month. I took a look at possible upcoming chances for snow and they are minimal.

The trend of the models over the past several days keeps New England free of significant snow. It may be that we need to wait until the second half of February at the earliest for our next opportunity for wintry weather. One caveat is that the winter atmosphere is dynamic and changes can happen fast.