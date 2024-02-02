BPS preparing to enroll 75 to 200 migrant children staying at Roxbury shelter

A team from the district is working with the city to coordinate the effort, which includes testing the students on their English language skills, connecting families with social services, determining the appropriate school and grade placement for the students, and facilitating transportation from the new shelter site — Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury — to nearby schools, according to Skipper.

“We’re very excited,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper in an interview with the Globe Friday. “We are a district that welcomes all, and every single person on my team is ready to do that.”

Boston Public Schools is preparing to enroll migrant children staying at the temporary overflow shelter in Roxbury beginning on Saturday. The complex can house up to 400 people, and given its capacity, the district anticipates the total number of students housed at the complex to fall somewhere between 75 and 200.

On Wednesday, 75 people who had been sleeping at Logan Airport were moved into the complex. By Thursday, the district welcomed approximately 30 migrant children living there, Skipper said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited the converted shelter Friday morning, and said operations appear to be running “very smoothly,” and the families seem to be settling in.

“It seems like the young people are eager to get going,” said Wu. “There were some kicking around a soccer ball, and a bunch of teeny tiny chairs and tables filled with little kids doing their activities; it was nice to see everyone kind of getting settled.”

Earlier this week, Governor Maura Healey framed the use of the Cass complex to house migrants as temporary, and pledged to re-open the facility to the public by June.

Some in the surrounding community have expressed frustration with the choice of location for the overflow shelter. They argue that Roxbury, which has historically experienced disinvestment and is home to mostly people of color, should not have to shoulder a disproportionate burden of the migrant crisis, which has pushed the state’s emergency shelter system far beyond its capacity.

District officials have already met with leadership at the schools that fall within a mile and a half radius of the Roxbury site to assess which campuses have appropriate seats available for the migrant children. The district anticipates the students will be mostly middle school and high school age, Skipper said.

She also expects the district will need to open additional classrooms to accommodate the students, and has begun the process of recruiting and hiring additional multilingual and English as a second language teachers, as well as special education professionals if necessary.

Some of the students are also likely to have gaps in their education background, and require placement in what are known as SLIFE — or students with limited or interrupted formal education — classrooms.

In Boston, where the public school district has faced declining enrollment for nearly a decade, the recent influx of migrant students into the district has mitigated the drop. Although this current academic year is the ninth in a row of falling student numbers, those new students kept the overall decline below 1 percent, according to the most recent state data released in December.





Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.