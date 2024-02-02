‘Like a dream come true’: Local Cape Verdean community brims with pride ahead of AFCON soccer quarterfinal

Now, the Cape Verdean national team is also doing its part: The team, known as “Tubarões Azuis,” or the Blue Sharks, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2013. If it beats South Africa — who upset 2022 World Cup semifinalist Morocco earlier in the tournament — on Saturday, Cape Verde would clinch its first-ever AFCON semifinal berth.

The semi-professional men’s soccer team he owns and directs, Brockton FC United , has also helped make a name for Cape Verdean soccer. The mostly-Cape Verdean team has picked up a couple of New England championships, and even made it to the United Premier Soccer League’s final four in 2020 , finishing third in the nation.

For years, Hermínio Furtado has been calling attention to the Cape Verdean soccer community, going back to when he coached the Brockton High School boys team — mostly comprised of Cape Verdean players — to a state championship in 2017.

The team’s unexpected run has the local, sizable Cape Verdean community in Eastern Massachusetts brimming with pride and excitement for what the team could ultimately accomplish — a chance to battle for a spot in the AFCON championship, which would help establish the Cape Verde team on the international soccer radar and be “like a dream come true,” one fan said.

Some are hopeful that the team’s current success could be a precursor to securing their first World Cup appearance, especially since the 2026 tournament will be held in North America.

But for now, fans are focused on the match ahead. On Saturday afternoon, local Cape Verdeans including Furtado plan to watch the game with high anticipation, gathering with family and friends over customary foods in their own homes, or at bars and restaurants, from Morna Lounge and Grill in New Bedford to Porton Di Nos Ilha in Brockton. They will be watching along with “every Cape Verdean around the world,” said Evandro Carvalho, a former Massachusetts state representative from Boston.

“We have soccer in our heart, we have Cape Verde in our heart,” said Carvalho, who recalled finding makeshift ways to play the game growing up in Cape Verde. He now coaches his 4-year-old daughter’s team.

The quarterfinal appearance is a big feat for the small country, a ten-island archipelago off the Western coast of Africa. A victory would provoke all-night celebrations among Cape Verdeans around the world, local fans say, but they’re immensely proud of the team already, regardless of Saturday’s scoreboard.

It’s Cape Verde’s fourth time competing in the African tournament, where they face off against larger and more accomplished countries like Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria.

Cape Verde might not have the international recognition those teams do. But what they do have is pride, grit, and unity — and a love for the game, local fans said.

Furtado said that although the team’s top-eight AFCON appearance might surprise some, its performance is the result of a cohesive style built on “team spirit” and “tactical discipline” that has allowed it to succeed.

The team has the “courage and tenacity to go out there and play toe-to-toe with these big teams in Africa,” Furtado said.

Cape Verde is a former colony of Portugal, and it has seen a diaspora that stretches from Brazil to France and the Netherlands. The US holds the largest Cape Verdean population outside the country’s islands. And more than two-thirds of the US population lives in Massachusetts, according to 2020 US Census data, with the state home to more than 70,000 Cape Verdeans, primarily in Boston, Brockton, Taunton, and New Bedford.

Manny Andrade, a Brockton FC midfielder, said he hopes the team’s success will lead professional and collegiate coaches to scout more Cape Verdean players.

“Most of us got talent, and we just need an opportunity in life to show it,” said Andrade, a Boston police officer who moved to the US from Cape Verde when he was 4 years old. He went on to play at Providence College, a Division I team, and now plays for the US men’s futsal national team.

“The strength of the team is just being humble, coming from a small country,” Andrade said. “It’s going to show that anything is possible. [Just because] you’re a small island or you’re a poor country [doesn’t mean that] that you can’t go far in a tournament.”

Fans hope that the national team’s increased visibility could also allure professionals who have ties to Cape Verde but choose to represent other countries with more established teams in international tournaments.

“Cape Verde [has] always [had] the talented soccer players, but not enough support,” said Bonnie Brandão , a self-described “soccer fiend” who moved to the US from Cape Verde at age 15. She lived in Boston for 20 years before moving in 2000 to Florida, where she now works in housekeeping.

Paulo De Carvalho, who is Evandro Carvalho’s cousin, is hosting a watch party at his home, complete with traditional Cape Verdean food and “grogue,” a type of rum deemed the country’s national drink. He said everyone will be behind the team on Saturday, regardless of where they live now, or which of the islands they came from.

“Cape Verde is the collective ... We play as a group,” Paulo said. “Everybody is rooting for one Cape Verde.”

He added, “Saturday, I’m telling you, Cape Verde will stop. And every Cape Verdean household — from here to Brazil, Holland, France, Luxembourg, Portugal — everybody will be concentrated, watching Cape Verde play.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.