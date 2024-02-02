City on a Hill Charter School in Roxbury to close at the end of the next school year

“We understand this news will come as a disappointment to our community, and we want to underscore that this decision was not made lightly,” Melisa Lemire, chair of the school’s board of trustees. “We have worked closely as a community over the past 30 years to provide high quality academic and support services to the thousands of children who have come through our doors.”

Under the plan, this year’s 10th and 11th graders will have the option of staying at the 200-student high school for the next school year, but ninth-graders will need to find another school to attend. Scaling back grade levels will need approval from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which oversees the state’s charter schools.

The long struggling City on a Hill Charter School in Roxbury plans to close at the end of the next school year, leaders announced Friday, citing declining enrollment and challenges meeting a state mandate to turnaround academic performance.

The state education board placed the school on probation in February 2020, with an edict to stabilize its operations and boost academic performance and enrollment. One month later, City on a Hill along with other schools statewide shutdown due to the pandemic, adding more challenges.

Under its probation, the school needs to show significant and sustained academic improvement in mathematics, English language arts, and science by the end of this December. But last spring’s 10th grade MCAS scores were dismal: Just 19 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in English; 9 percent in math, and 3 percent in science.

Enrollment problems also continued, as the school-age population in Boston shrinks. The school is licensed to serve 400 students, but only has half that number, which has created budget shortfalls. The school is funded by per-pupil state education aid, which is redirected form the City of Boston for each student who attends.

The school-age population in Boston has dwindled by more than 15,000 students over the last two decades to 65,566 during the 2022-23 school year, according to the most recent state data.

City on a Hill was among the first charter schools to open in Massachusetts in 1995 and in its early days was housed in a YMCA next to Northeastern University with an intent focus on preparing students from disadvantaged backgrounds for college.

It later relocated to Roxbury and embarked on a somewhat aggressive expansion, opening a second school in Roxbury and another location in New Bedford, but ran into academic and financial problems and subsequently closed the New Bedford site and consolidated its two Roxbury schools.

In an effort to keep teachers next year in the downsized operations, City on a Hill plans to offer retention bonuses. City on a Hill is the only independently-run charter in Boston with unionized teachers, who belong to the Boston Teachers Union.

“For years City on a Hill management have struggled to retain both administrative and teaching staff,” Erik Berg, vice president of the Boston Teachers Union, said in a statement. “Frontline staff unionized to advocate for improved student learning conditions and educator working conditions but ultimately the board was not able to secure necessary stability, funding or enrollment to keep the school viable.”

The closing in 2025 will coincide with the end of the school’s most recent five-year operating license with the state, which the trustees decided not to renew again. Lemire characterized it as a difficult decision to make.

“We will work to ensure that our community comes together to provide a supportive experience for our students, and to work with each individual family to support their child’s transition to a high-quality school in the community,” Lemire said.









