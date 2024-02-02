Two construction workers injured after wall falls on them at construction site in Falmouth

Two construction workers were seriously injured after a wall fell on them Friday at a job site in Falmouth, according to the town’s fire department.
The workers were each flown by medical helicopter to hospitals for treatment of “multi-system traumatic injuries,” the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Their conditions were not known. They were injured after a wall fell on them while it was being raised, the statement said.
Rescue crews responded to the report of a wall falling on a construction worker at 513 Brick Kiln Road at about 2:30 p.m., the statement said.
According to town property records, the address is for a single family home.
When emergency crews arrived, the two workers had already been removed by other works on the job, the fire department said.
“Personnel were evaluated and stabilized for transfer to awaiting MedFlight and transported to area Trauma Centers,” the statement said.
Falmouth police also responded to the scene, along with the town’s inspectional services department. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace injuries and accidents, also responded.
The accident is being investigated.
