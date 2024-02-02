Former Boston police officer pleads guilty to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol police officer

Fisher, of Plymouth, faces sentencing by US District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss. Sentencing is expected to take place on May 24, according to federal prosecutors.

Joseph R. Fisher, 52, pleaded guilty Thursday in US District Court for Washington, D.C. to all eight charges he faced, including assaulting a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and committing acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or building, according to federal prosecutors.

A former Boston police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol, officials said.

Fisher decided to plead guilty last fall without reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to court records. Prosecutors must file their sentencing recommendations by May 10, and the defense must notify the court with their suggestions by May 17, court records show.

Fisher joined the Boston police force in December 1994 and retired on Dec. 14, 2016. From July 29, 2015, until his retirement, he was assigned to the “Medically Incapacitated Section,” a department spokesperson said.

According to court documents, Fisher was among those who stormed the US Capitol following a speech by the President Trump at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress was in the process of certifying Joseph Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors said that around 2:38 p.m., Fisher reached the Capitol Visitor Center’s Orientation Lobby where a US Capitol Police officer was struggling with rioters.

“As a U.S. Capitol Police Officer pursued a rioter who had deployed pepper spray, Fisher pushed a chair into the Capitol Police Officer,” prosecutors wrote. “Fisher then engaged in a physical altercation with the Capitol Police Officer. Shortly afterwards, Fisher exited the U.S. Capitol Building.”

Fisher was arrested by FBI special agents from the Boston office last March and has been free on bail since his initial appearance, records show.

Trump is under indictment for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The indictment centers on allegations that Trump sought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power leading to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.