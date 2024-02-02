Free Sunday entry to Boston museums for BPS families starts this weekend

That experience of wonder, learning, and play will soon be more accessible to families and children of all backgrounds, Wu hopes, through a new initiative first announced in her State of the City Address earlier this year.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu quieted a room of adults on the second floor of the Boston Children’s Museum Friday morning, asking everyone to listen to the sounds in the background — shrieks of joy, the patter of small feet, and the laughter of children enjoying the museum’s exhibits.

Beginning this Sunday, all BPS students will get free entry to six institutions around the city — the Boston Children’s Museum, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, and the New England Aquarium — on the first two Sundays of every month from February to August of this year.

Wu, BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper, and the leaders of the six sites celebrated the launch of the program Friday morning at the Boston Children’s Museum.

“We are here today to reaffirm our belief that our world-leading arts and culture institutions are public infrastructure in the same way that our roads and bridges, libraries and parks and schools are,” Wu said.

“Our young people in BPS spend only 20 percent of their waking time with us, and that means that the opportunity gap is our responsibility collectively to close,” Skipper said. “Giving our young people in BPS the opportunity to come to each of these museums and the zoo and to be able to learn well beyond the classroom ... is so critical.”

Wu’s administration spearheaded the effort to launch the seven-month pilot program. The roughly $1 million price tag is being footed by a public-private partnership that includes nonprofit organizations, corporations, and individual donors. The City of Boston contributed around $300,000 of federal pandemic relief funds earmarked for arts programming, according to Wu.

Older students will be able to use their BPS ID cards to get free access to the museums, aquarium, and zoo on designated Sundays; each student can bring up to three family members. Families will also receive personalized emails each week with a unique access code. Because many of the institutions have capacity limits, BPS recommends that families pre-register and reserve their tickets online.

Officials intend to use those personalized codes to collect data on which spaces are used by whom and when, identify patterns, and learn how the students and families heard about the program. The intent is to use that information to improve the initiative and potentially expand and extend it past August 2024.

In developing the program, Wu said some raised concerns that the program could hurt the revenue of institutions that had already taken significant financial hits during the pandemic, if families who are current members stop paying once they are able to attend for free. But Wu suspects it will instead expand access for families who can’t afford the cost of entry.

“Our bet is that, in fact, this is a completely new group of families who have not been coming to these institutions [that] we will see showing up, and that in fact, it will lead to even more love for these institutions and memberships down the line,” said Wu.

Carole Charnow, president and CEO of the Boston Children’s Museum acknowledged that there are many children across the city who have not had the means to experience exhibits such as the museum’s three story climber, the giant ocean tank at the New England Aquarium, or the new climate exhibition at the Museum of Science.

“We know that these experiences can educate, thrill, inspire, delight, comfort, deeply move and even change lives,” Charnow said. “We hope this program will give Boston public school children and their families a feeling of ownership and one of belonging to Boston’s many cultural riches.”

Jeri Robinson, chair of the Boston School Committee, reflected on growing up in Boston and being able to attend the museums and the Franklin Park Zoo for free.

“I always say to people, ‘You could be poor in Boston back in the 50s, but you had access,’” Robinson said. “Our kids are great, but our kids can’t do what they don’t know or experience. Closing the experience gap is the first step to closing the achievement gap, and now without barriers, many of our children and their families will learn to come and connect to the wild range of experiences that is here for them.”

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.