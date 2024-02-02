Here’s how R.I.’s lawyers will defend the state’s new shore access law

The background: Last year the General Assembly passed a law establishing that Rhode Islanders have the right to access areas of passable shore if they’re no more than 10 feet landward of the recognizable high tide line, also known as the seaweed line. The law significantly broadened the area where the public had an explicit, black-and-white, measurable right to access the shore.

But court documents filed Wednesday in state Superior Court will be crucial to Rhode Island’s efforts to defend the state’s new shoreline access law from lawsuits. They also provide a road map to how the state will try to dismiss those lawsuits.

PROVIDENCE — It’s not much of a beach read, except in the strictest sense of that phrase, or unless your idea of a beach read involves concepts like “plenary powers,” the definition of the word “shore” in Webster’s Dictionary, and disquisitions on constitutional law and history.

Property owners sued the state, and two cases are playing out in Superior Court. One case, filed by Westerly shoreline property owners David and Linda Roth, argues that the General Assembly took away the judicial branch’s right to make these sorts of decisions and represents an unconstitutional taking of property. The other, filed by a South Kingstown beachfront property owner called Stilts LLC, also makes arguments about taking property and violating the constitution.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office filed motions seeking to dismiss the cases, setting the stage for what could be months or years of litigation. Hearings on the motions to dismiss are both set for May 20 before Judge Sarah Taft-Carter.

In short, lawyers in the AG’s office are arguing that Rhode Islanders have always had strong access rights to the shore. Because of those strong background protections and practices, the General Assembly has the power — the plenary power, if you will — to establish shore access boundaries for the public to ensure those rights.

“The state unquestionably has a legitimate interest in protecting and clarifying Rhode Islanders’ constitutionally protected rights and privileges of the shore,” the AG’s lawyers argued in one of the cases.

The AG’s lawyers defeated a previous case in federal court, but that was for somewhat technical reasons, and the motions to dismiss filed Wednesday are the first time the state’s lawyers have made extensive, substantive arguments defending the shore access law.

The main issue in both cases is this: When the General Assembly passed the law in 2023, was it ensuring the public’s constitutional right to access the shore? Or was it depriving beachfront property owners of their own constitutional rights?

And also this issue: Was the General Assembly moving the boundary line for public access rights up the beach? Or just clarifying a muddled situation?

The legal history here goes back centuries, even millennia. In passing the law, the General Assembly pointed to the use and enjoyment of the shore by Native Americans for thousands of years. In 1663, the Rhode Island charter from the king of England includes this bit of prose about the rights to fish:

“Provided also, and our express will and pleasure is, and we do, by these presents, for us, our heirs and successors, ordain and appoint that these presents, shall not, in any manner, hinder any of our loving subjects, whatsoever, from using and exercising the trade of fishing upon the coast of New England, in America.”

And so forth. The rights were further developed as America gained its independence and Rhode Island developed a constitution of its own. They weren’t loving subjects anymore, but Rhode Islanders still had their shore rights.

Then, in 1982, a big change: A group of fishermen doing a beach cleanup in Westerly were charged with trespassing. The case, called Ibbison, made its way to the state’s high court, which dismissed the criminal charges but also drew a boundary line between private property and the public right of access — the mean high tide line. That line provides less access to the shore than people may think, and is impossible to identify with the naked eye.

The AG’s office takes a two-pronged attack on Ibbison, which will be central to this case.

First, Neronha’s office says the high court wasn’t actually drawing as definitive a boundary as people think in Ibbison. The court itself in that decision said the mean high tide line wasn’t readily identifiable. So the actual result of the case was a line that wasn’t even enforceable — meaning the case had no effect on people’s shore access rights, the AG’s office said.

But the AG’s office goes a step further in trying to sweep Ibbison into the legal dustbin: Just four years after Ibbison, the state enshrined a new constitution. The constitution explicitly adopted certain shore access rights, including but not limited to the right to pass along the shore, fish and swim, and collect seaweed.

That effectively overturned Ibbison’s use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary, the AG’s office argues. After all, it’s hard to collect seaweed if you don’t have definitive access to some beachfront.

When it passed the new law in 2023, the General Assembly was merely clarifying where the public could exercise their bedrock rights, the AG’s office argues.

The private property owners may say that their own rights are being violated, but the absolute right to prevent people from going to these disputed areas never actually existed, the AG’s office office argues.

The property owners, obviously, see things differently. They cast the law as a brazen land-grab that dilutes the value of their parcels and obliterates their own bedrock constitutional rights — the right to be free from the government taking property rights without compensation. Though the law does not purport to change what’s in their deeds, it tells people they have the right to be on property along the shore that might be within the bounds of those deeds. Ibbison, they argue, was good law, never overturned. The General Assembly violated their rights — not clarifying anything, but moving the boundary line well up the beach, according to the property owners.

The Roth case makes one argument the Stilts case did not, and Neronha’s office also tries to dispense with it. The Roths argue the law violates the separation of powers doctrine by trying to overrule the Supreme Court’s Ibbison decision.

Neronha’s office counters by pointing to language in the constitution that says the powers to regulate and control the use of the lands and waters are “an exercise of the police powers of the state.” Regulating and police powers are legislative roles, not judicial ones, Neronha’s office argues.

Those are just the high-level principles. There’s plenty more at stake, with a number of other legal arguments that may be on display at the hearing on May 20.

Right around the start of the beach season, as it happens.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.