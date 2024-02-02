Jury convicts Lynn man in 2022 break-in and assault in Jamaica Plain

Washington Pearson, 56, was convicted on all charges, including armed assault in a dwelling, armed robbery, assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery, two counts of strangulation, larceny from a building, and armed breaking and entering during the daytime putting a person in fear, Hayden’s office said.

A Lynn man with a long criminal history was found guilty by a Suffolk County jury Friday of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her Jamaica Plain home in 2022, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

Pearson was arrested in Virginia in November 2022, about a month after the attack, and represented himself during the trial.

Prosecutors say Pearson used a screwdriver to break into an apartment where two women lived on the Arborway on Oct. 24, 2022. One of the women was inside and found Pearson in her living room holding the screwdriver. He strangled her until she was unconscious, and when she woke up, her pants and underwear had been removed, prosecutors said.

Pearson strangled her a second time and then stole her phone, jewelry, and some things from her roommate before leaving the apartment, prosecutors said.

Two days later, Boston police released surveillance images of a suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him. On Nov. 8, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Pearson. He was arrested by US Marshals a few weeks later in Virginia.

Hayden praised the victim’s bravery in testifying during the trial.

“This was an extraordinarily frightening experience for the victim, and she showed great courage to come forward and tell jurors what happened in her apartment that day,” Hayden said in a statement. “Her words, along with the testimony of other witnesses and the diligent work of investigators, helped lead the jury to their verdict.”

Prosecutors said Pearson has a deep criminal history with 197 prior entries on his record going back to 1987. He had been released from prison in July on habitual offender convictions in Middlesex and Norfolk counties and was living in a residential re-entry program in the Fenway neighborhood at the time of the attack, Hayden’s office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.