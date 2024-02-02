A man who allegedly mooned security camera ‘thought it would be funny’

On Jan. 8, Lawrence police shared a photo on Facebook of an SUV carrying a lot of snow on its roof. That can be dangerous, because the snow can slide onto the windshield and obstruct the driver’s view, or fly off and hit another vehicle. The Mercedes GLK 350 was ultimately pulled over. “Reminder it is careless not to remove all snow from your vehicle before driving,” police wrote on Facebook . “Detective Claudio Camacho cited this motorist at the intersection of Essex and Jackson Streets.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

DROPPING TROU

On Jan. 6, a man was summonsed to court on a charge of open and gross lewdness after he mooned a security camera in Sandwich. Police said the camera was located along the property line of two homeowners who’ve had a longstanding feud, and this didn’t help matters. “The man was visiting one of the families involved and thought it would be funny,” police wrote on Facebook. “The joke added fuel to an already burning fire.”

HOW SCARY IS THIS?

At 11 a.m. Dec. 1, a Watertown resident was on the phone in her bedroom on Arsenal Street when she heard the sound of a door shut. Then she heard other noises — almost like someone was in her coat closet. She went to investigate and took a closer look, she discovered she wasn’t just hearing things — there was a woman in her closet. The woman then fled from the apartment. She also took a bunch of winter clothes — about $2,000 worth — with her. It didn’t take long for police to locate the suspect on Arsenal Street, and she was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering into a building.

BUTT BREAK INTERRUPTED

At 10:51 p.m. Jan. 13, Wilmington police got a call from someone on Cunningham Street reporting suspicious activity outside of their house. The caller told police that a black Ford Escape had been sitting outside their house for the past half an hour. Police responded and spoke to the driver, who was “unable to smoke where he lives, so he drove down the street to do so.” The smoker was sent on his way.

DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR?

At 3:24 p.m. Jan. 19, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone at Walgreens reporting that his vehicle was stolen. The caller then called back to say never mind, he found it: It was just out of sight, parked behind a large truck.

DOG RESCUED

On the morning of Jan. 24 with temperatures below freezing, firefighters and police were dispatched to help a dog that fell into the Green River near Kimball Drive in Greenfield. Fire Chief Robert Strahan was first at the scene and put on a lifejacket. He was able to lie down on the shoreline and reach the dog. “The dog was able to be returned to the owner, and placed in a nice warm vehicle,” fire officials wrote on Facebook.

MYSTERIOUS PACKAGE

On Dec. 30, Hopkinton police received a call from someone on Reservoir Road who received an Amazon package that morning that was addressed to her, but when she opened it she found it contained a deadbolt she had not ordered. When she called Amazon and informed them of the mysterious package, they told her that the package’s tracking number wasn’t one of theirs. The incident was noted in the log and police advised her that an officer would come by to talk to her and take a more detailed report.

SHOP(LIFTING) SPREE

On the night of Jan. 20, an individual allegedly went into a Kohl’s store in West Springfield and put $2,754 worth of merchandise (most of which was Nike brand) into her shopping carriage, which was quite a balancing act. Surveillance video showed the suspect taking piles of clothing off a display and stacking them on top of each other in the cart until the pile grew to an impressive height. Police said she then walked out without paying and fled the scene in a gold Toyota that had no license plate visible. West Springfield police posted photos and video of the alleged shoplifting incident on Facebook and asked the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can contact Detective Cheyenne Azadan at 413-263-3210, ext. 272, and reference Case number 24-1304-OF.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.