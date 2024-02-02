Mass. state groundhog Ms. G enjoys a low-stress Groundhog Day, predicts early spring from inside her habitat

Ms. G has been experiencing a little hair loss, a condition veterinarians say is common in juvenile female groundhogs. So officials at Mass Audubon decided to scale back the Groundhog Day fesitivities to “minimize her contact with the public to avoid additional stress,” said spokesperson Michael O’Connor.

But no matter, the beloved groundhog gave her prediction of an early spring from inside her home at Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.

On Friday, Ms. G, the state’s official groundhog, did not make her traditional outdoor appearance.

According to the annual tradition, if a groundhog sees her shadow there will be six more weeks of winter; if she doesn’t, spring comes early.

This year, Ms. G’s prediction was assisted by around 30 children who stepped outside the sanctuary and could not see their shadows due to cloudy skies. They helpfully passed that information along to Ms. G, who was resting inside her habitat.

“Our Wildlife Care experts decided, out of an abundance of caution, to keep her indoors safe from the chilly winter weather,” Mass Audubon said in a Feb. 2 press release.

Nevertheless, families and visitors were invited to take part in the annual Groundhog Day celebration and activities and to hear from Scott McCue, Metro West regional director for Mass Audubon, and senior naturalist Tia Pinney about the importance of wildlife conservation.

“We had a nice crowd who got to enjoy some time with Ms. G and learn about what they can do to stand up and connect with nature,” McCue said Friday.

“Ms. G” was declared the state’s official groundhog in 2014 by then-Governor Deval Patrick.

The current Ms. G is about a year old, McCue said. Groundhogs in captivity can be expected to live around 10 years.

McCue said Ms. G is in “great health” and is “well cared for,” and it’s expected that she’ll make her traditional (outdoor) prediction next winter.

During the year, Ms. G spends her time burrowing in holes, enjoying a healthy diet of vegetables, and participating in educational programming at local schools.

This year, unlike in years past, Ms. G agreed with her Pennsylvania peer, Punxsutawney Phil, about spring arriving early. For five years in a row, Ms. G has not seen her shadow, raising the hopes of all New Englanders that spring is right around the corner.

“Ms. G is grateful for her helpers this year and is already looking forward to being back outside next Groundhog Day!” Mass Audubon said.









Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.