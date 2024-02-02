‘My son was screaming’: Video shows ‘terrifying’ moment woman got stuck in Green Line train door

At the time, Mason posted about the incident on Jan. 1 at the Medford/Tufts station on social media , describing it as “terrifying” and saying she didn’t understand “how something like this can happen.”

Rebecca Mason was helping her 4-year-old son off a Green Line train on New Year’s Day when she suddenly felt the door close on her leg. She cried out and her son screamed. Other passengers scrambled to lend a hand.

Video of the incident, provided by the MBTA on Friday, shows Mason trying to step off the train when the door closes on her. She appears to be holding a kick scooter, her left foot on the platform, while her right foot is stuck inside. An MBTA employee in a yellow safety vest sees Mason and rushes to help free her, prying the door open so she can escape. Her son, who was following her down the steps, then hops off.

The two are shown walking away while the MBTA employee remains by the door.

Advertisement

Mason could not be reached for comment on Friday. But in a thread about the incident on the date, Mason said she was holding her son’s hand to help him onto the platform when the door abruptly closed on her leg, trapping her.

“I let go of my son’s hand and started yelling for help, my son was screaming also. The people behind us grabbed the door but weren’t able to pull it open,” she said.

The employee ran from the other end of the platform to help, she said. While he pulled on the door from the outside, he told passengers on board to pull the emergency release for the door. “Finally,” she said, it opened.

Advertisement

“Thankfully, my son was not hurt, and I’ll probably have a big bruise at worst,” said Mason, who added that she declined to receive medical attention. “Someone I assume was the train operator was apologizing and saying he didn’t see me.”

At the MBTA meeting on Jan. 25, chief safety officer Timothy Lesniak described several incidents with train doors, including the one involving Mason. The door did not open immediately because the operator shut down the controls “to change hands,” Lesniak said.

“While this situation is concerning, due to the design of the car, once either control stand was brought back live, the sensitive edge on the door would note the obstruction and reopen,” he said, according to a video recording of the meeting.

Lesniak said there were three incidents in December involving doors on the Red Line: two in which bags were caught outside the doors while passengers inside the car held the straps and another where a contractor stuck their hand out in an attempt to catch a departing train. Fortunately, that person was able to slip their hand out “easily,” he said.

“While these incidents are concerning,” Lesniak said they were different from what happened in April 2022, when a passenger was dragged to his death after his arm became stuck in the door of a Red Line train.

“Here, there were no mechanical defects observed in any of these incidents, and at no time was the individual at risk of getting dragged. The doors were functioning as designed,” he said. “However, we are still looking at corrective actions and putting in place measures to mitigate against these in the future.”

Advertisement

He said the incidents were reported to the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Public Utilities and are under investigation. The MBTA has repeatedly come under fire from federal regulators over a range of safety problems.

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng spoke with Mason after the incident, officials said.

When Mason recounted what occurred on social media, she noted that she happened to be wearing an MBTA T-shirt that day. Despite everything, she was smiling in a picture.

“Insult to injury! Glad you’re okay,” one person responded.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.