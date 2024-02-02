Person hospitalized after being hit by car in Milford

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries” Thursday after being hit by a car in Milford, officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m., officials received multiple 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been hit by a car near 194 West St., police said in a press release.

Arriving officers provided “aid to the victim” while shutting down the surrounding block of Route 140. The injured person was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.