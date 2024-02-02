New year, new jobs for some Rhode Island power players

Here’s a closer look at who’s doing what, and where.

We’re now a month into the new year, and there are a lot of familiar faces popping up in big new jobs.

⚓ Ryan Holt, who was the managing director of government relations at the Capitol City Group, is jumping over to Pawtucket to be chief of staff to Mayor Don Grebien. It’s a smart choice for Grebien, who brings in a talented attorney with solid State House connections at a moment when the city is still working to get its minor league soccer stadium over the finish line.

⚓ As my colleague Alexa Gagosz reported on Thursday, Karen Santilli is stepping down as CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island to become the chief executive of the YMCA of Greater Providence. Santilli is one of the most respected nonprofit leaders in Rhode Island. Michelle Wilcox is the interim CEO at Crossroads.

⚓ Charles Ruggerio, who as general counsel of the Providence School Department has had one of the most difficult jobs in all of government over the past couple of years, has left the district to become partner at Henneous Carroll Lombardo. The firm already represented the school department as outside counsel, so Ruggerio will remain involved with the city’s school system.

⚓ Katie Nee, an attorney who was the key architect of Seth Magaziner’s successful congressional campaign in 2022, is now the CEO of the Our American Future Foundation and Our American Future Action. The labor-backed organization says its key issues are lowering costs for families, improving health care, and increasing civic engagement.

⚓ Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras moved from being a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson to senior counsel at Adler Pollock & Sheehan in Providence. He’ll continue to focus on complex commercial and government litigation, municipal restructuring, public finance, pensions, and public infrastructure.

⚓ Marc Crisafulli and Michael K. Prescott have joined Nixon Peabody in Providence to bolster the firm’s casino gaming and business capabilities. Crisafulli, who chairs the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, is a former executive at Bally’s. Prescott was special counsel to former governor Gina Raimondo and a partner at Hinckley Allen.

⚓ Jordan Day, a talented Rhode Island College graduate, left the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns to become deputy director of the Rhode Island Senate’s policy shop. She got her start in politics working for former Providence mayor Jorge Elorza.

⚓ Josh Block, a former communications director for former governor Raimondo, has launched Block Campaigns, a firm that will focus on politicians’ reelection efforts, including brand-building, donor relations, and political and crisis communications.

