Newton School Committee lawyer tells judge deal to end strike is imminent

King spoke briefly with the counsel for the Newton Teachers Association before addressing Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith ahead of the hearing Friday.

“The union and School Committee both feel comfortable representing that we are very close to an agreement, hopefully getting something in the next few hours,” said Jennifer King, an attorney for the Newton School Committee.

A deal could be reached to end the 11-day Newton teacher strike within hours, an attorney for the district told the judge overseeing the case related to the illegal work stoppage Friday afternoon.

The potential deal would “obviate the need for certain discussions here,” King said.

The two parties were meeting in court after the state Labor Department asked the judge Thursday to appoint an arbitrator to force the union and School Committee to agree to a new contract and to order twice-daily status conferences with the labor board and Tutwiler. The School Committee also asked Barry-Smith to double fines against the Newton Teachers Association each day the union fails to call off the strike, which is illegal under state law.

The two parties were in much of the day Thursday and bargained overnight until 6 a.m. Friday but had not reached a deal. They resumed negotiations at 1 p.m. Friday.

The sides had finally reached an agreement on pay increases, the biggest flashpoint in negotiations thus far, but were still wrangling as of Friday morning over a return-to-work agreement and an increase to social worker staffing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

