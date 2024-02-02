How does Newton teacher pay and other benefits compare to peer districts? Here’s a breakdown.

They now appear to remain separated only on issues including a guaranteed increase in social worker staffing and an agreement on returning to work.

The two sides already had come to an agreement on parental leave, among other matters, and overnight finally reached the same number on pay increases, the biggest flashpoint in negotiations thus far.

Newton’s teacher strike stretched into its third week of classes Friday after an all-night bargaining session failed to produce a contract deal .

Here’s how Newton’s existing contract compares to peer districts. (The list of peer districts is an overlapping list between comparisons provided by the union and the School Committee throughout negotiations.)

How does pay compare?

As of Friday, the two sides had agreed to cost of living increases of at least 12 percent for both teachers and teacher aides.

What about parental leave and social workers?

Parental leave was one of the first areas where the two sides reached an agreement in Newton. The new contract will provide for up to 60 days of parental leave, with at least the first 20 fully paid. The remainder can be paid out of sick time, if available. When five or fewer sick days remain, the parent can take the full remainder of leave at half-pay, or take half the remaining days off, at full pay.

The union has sought a commitment to at least one social worker per school, while the School Committee has offered a side agreement to add 5.7 social workers, which would result in at least one worker in all but three Newton schools.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.