Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler expected at afternoon Newton teacher strike court hearing

Tutwiler plans to be in the courtroom for a 3 p.m. hearing, according to a state spokeswoman. If Judge Christopher Barry-Smith accepts the state labor department’s request for Tutwiler to speak before the judge, he is expected to describe how Newton’s nearly 12,000 students — nearly 20 percent of whom have disabilities — are suffering educationally.

On Thursday, at Governor Maura Healey’s direction, the state Labor Department asked the judge to appoint an arbitrator to force the union and School Committee to agree to a new contract and to order twice-daily status conferences with the labor board and Tutwiler.

Massachusetts Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler is expected to attend a Middlesex Superior Court hearing Friday afternoon in an attempt to bring the ongoing Newton teacher strike to a swift end.

“We need our students back in the classroom now,” Tutwiler said in a statement Thursday.

Tutwiler’s involvement marks the first effort by Healey’s administration to play an active and public role in ending the strike, which has now kept students out of school for 11 days.

The labor department also asked Barry-Smith to double fines against the Newton Teachers Association each day the union fails to call off the strike, which is illegal under state law.

The motion additionally calls for the judge to put in place a third-party arbitrator to force both sides to reach a legally binding resolution. Currently, the two sides are meeting in separate rooms with an impartial meditator shuffling between them.

Since Sunday, the court has been fining the union a flat rate of $50,000 per day. The week prior, though, the court was doubling its fines daily. Barry-Smith said last week he was switching to the flat rate out of a concern that escalating fines could undermine the good faith bargaining process. The Newton School Committee could respond by thinking, “we’re just going to ride this out” — and not bargain in good faith — until the union runs out of money, Barry-Smith said at a Jan. 26 hearing.

The union currently owes the state $625,000. Fines in this case will not be collected until the strike is terminated, according to a department spokesman.

According to a Jan. 22 court order, the union has $422,000 cash on hand and more than $200,000 in “investments.” As of last week, the union had also collected $60,000 in donations since the start of the strike, according to a union attorney.

Barry-Smith on Friday afternoon may also address motions filed by parents, including one asking the judge to order teachers back to work and to consider arresting union leader Michael Zilles for criminal contempt. Attorneys for Zilles countered with a motion Thursday asking Barry-Smith to dismiss the parent’s request to join the School Committee’s lawsuit. Parents and students do not have the right to intervene in matters under the state’s anti-strike law, the motion said.

The court hearing comes as negotiations on new educator contracts have once again stalled. After bargaining until 6 a.m., the two sides did not reach a deal.

Negotiations were expected to continue at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.





