NTA spokesperson: The Newton teachers strike ends, returning students to school Monday

The announcement of the tentative deal draws to a close a two-week-long illegal strike that pushed the tony Boston suburb to pit neighbor against neighbor , as parents scrambled for childcare , special education students went without needed therapies, and the NTA’s nearly 2,000 members huddled on picket lines in the bitter cold.

Following 11 days of shuttered school buildings and a bitter public feud, Newton’s School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association reached a tentative contract agreement Friday night, ending the state’s longest teacher strike in decades and returning nearly 12,000 students to class Monday, according to a union spokesperson.

Newton’s work stoppage, the sixth teacher strike in Massachusetts since 2022, demonstrated the lengths unions are now willing to go to win improved working conditions, even if it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and public goodwill. Newton’s success could serve as a model for other dissatisfied unions in the state to follow suit. Alternatively, the strike-induced strife that divided the Newton community could provide a cautionary tale.

The impasse drew the attention and support of multiple political heavyweights, including Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and the National Education Association’s president, Becky Pringle. It also put local leaders, including Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and School Committee Chair Brezski, under a heated political spotlight.

The union and the School Committee had been deadlocked over several items in recent days, but a cost-of-living raise for teachers and other staff was the most expensive bargaining chip on the table. Teacher salaries in Newton are relatively high: During the 2020-21 school year, they ranked among the top quartile in the state at an average of $93,000, according to state data. The union had contended, however, that salaries were not keeping pace with the rate of inflation and were not competitive compared to other suburban peer districts in the state. The average teacher salary in Brookline, for example, is roughly $101,000.

The union initially asked for a nearly 20 percent raise over four years.

Details of the bargaining agreement were not immediately available.

Earlier Friday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge declined to order forced arbitration between the two parties — a remedy that had been requested Thursday by Governor Maura Healey’s labor department in her administration’s first public act to bring the strike to a swift end. Had the strike continued, the judge said he would have considered arbitration at a later date.

The financial toll of the strike was not immediately clear. As of Friday, the union owed the state $625,000 in fines for breaking a state law that prohibits public employees from striking.

But other costs incurred by the district, both financial and in lost learning, are yet to be tallied. They include police details at union rallies and missed instruction. Additionally, the district previously said that agreeing to the union’s demands would require laying off dozens of school employees.

Earlier Friday, an attorney for the School Committee told the judge overseeing the case against the union that the two sides were nearing a deal. That development came following the parties’ failure reach an agreement after an all-night bargaining session — even though the two sides had finally ended a deadlock on pay raises.

Before the final deal was brokered, teachers rallied outside the Newton Education Center. Many were displeased with a comment made earlier Friday by Brezski who, speaking on Boston Public Radio, said teachers were holding out from reaching an agreement in part because they want to use their school-day preparation time to get coffee or take a yoga class.

Special education teacher Devin Cummings said Brezski was misrepresenting the union’s position about teachers sometimes needing a few minutes to recoup from a frantic class schedule. Media reports focused solely on the union’s fiscal demands, rather than the difficulty of teachers’ jobs, was influencing the public, Cummings said.

“People are starting to turn,” she said.









This is a developing story and will be updated.

Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit. Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan.