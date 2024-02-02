After all night bargaining, Newton School Committee & teachers union failed to reach a deal to end strike

“After Brezski publicly declared that money remained the only issue separating the NTA and School Committee, the union significantly adjusted its financial proposal. By 4 a.m., the financial proposals between the two parties were identical,” the union said in a statement. “But the School Committee then attempted to weaken the agreements on social workers and alter other agreements affecting the working conditions of educators and the learning conditions of students.”

The talks between the two sides ended at 6 a.m., according to the teachers union, which accused the School Committee in an early morning press release of walking out on the talks and added that “School Committee Chair Chris Brezski lost all integrity.” The teacher strike in Newton is the longest to occur in decades.

After negotiating throughout the night, the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee were unable to make a deal on a new contract that would have ended an illegal strike that has cancelled school for 11 days.

The union has been pushing for a written guarantee in the contract that every school will have a social worker, while the school district has only made a verbal commitment to the request.

Advertisement

The union also blasted the School Committee for attempting “to extract more than $1 million from educators” as part of a return to work agreement, which would charge the union for the costs associated with the strike, such as police details.

The early morning developments came one day after the School Committee cancelled February vacation to make up class time lost to the strike and after Governor Maura Healey asked a Middlesex Superior Court judge to appoint a third party to force the union and School Committee to agree to a new contract. The School Committee also went to court Thursday seeking a doubling of daily contempt fines against the union for striking.

Advertisement

At Healey’s direction, the state Labor Department also asked Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to order twice-daily status conferences with the labor board and Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, which would allow him to “speak to the educational harms faced by Newton students each day that Newton’s schools are closed,” according to a court filing.

“It is unacceptable that school has been closed for two weeks in Newton due to the ongoing strike,” Tutwiler said in a statement Thursday.

Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal for public employees, including teachers, to strike. But a small but growing number of teacher unions in recent years have gone on strike and secured new contract deals within a few days.

Attorneys for the Newton union, the School Committee, and the state Labor Relations Board are scheduled to return to court Friday for a 3 p.m. hearing.

As of Friday, the union now owes the state $625,000 for striking for failing to end the strike. The state has not yet collected money, according to a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Mandy McLaren and Deanna Pan contributed to this report.













James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.