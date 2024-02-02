Now that the Newton strike is over, how will students make up the missed school days?

Yes. State law requires schools to be in session for 180 days. The state can offer waivers, but according to guidance from the 2011 school year , those waivers are largely limited to days missed in April or later. The guidance was released after multiple blizzards resulted in many missed days across the region; districts were again denied waivers after canceling 10 or more days of school due to snow in 2015.

Does the district have to make up for all the missed days?

The Newton teachers strike came to an end, ending 11 days of empty classrooms in the public school district. With over two weeks of instruction lost to the strike, what will it mean for the district and its students? In short, the time must be made up . Here are the details:

What about the built-in snow days?

Districts have to schedule 185 days of school, building in five extra days in case of cancellations — typically due to bad weather, or so-called snow days. The Newton Public Schools calendar has June 14 as the 180th day and June 24 as the 185th. But the district is already six days past that buffer, and it’s still February, so actual snow days could still shutter school in coming weeks.

And one school, Franklin Elementary, missed a day before the strike, on Jan. 9, after a staff member died. That school will need to make up 12 days.

Finally, the district needs to find time for the last day for staff, one additional day which happens after students leave.

So when will kids make up the other days?

First, students will lose their February break. The School Committee voted Thursday to cancel that scheduled vacation time, rather than risk keeping it and then later needing to find more make-up days, whether due to the strike stretching on or for bad weather.

Superintendent Anna Nolin assured the committee that students will not be penalized for absences during the previously scheduled break given the short notice.

The break, Feb. 20 to 23, lasts only four days, as Feb. 19 is President’s Day. Add in the five buffer days in June, and the district will need to replace at least four more days, including the staff day and the extra day for Franklin.

The school year can’t extend past June 30, but there are still four more days available at the end of June.

What if they need to make up more days?

The committee asked Nolin Thursday to return to them with recommendations on further make-up days.

In addition to the end of June, the district could cancel all or part of its weeklong April break, or hold school on some weekends. But the School Committee agreed they did not want to take weekends away from kids.

Canceling April break, April 16-19, would also leave a preceding three-day weekend for Patriots Day, which falls on April 15.

The School Committee typically votes to finalize the calendar in March or April, after the risk of bad weather canceling school has passed.

Is virtual school an option? What about canceling planned half days?

Neither of those options would work. If weather forces further school cancellations, those days must be made up with in-person school days at a later date. While schools across the state switched to remote learning in the depths of the pandemic, a state spokeswoman confirmed that the state will not count remote days for snow or any other reason as school days.

Half days, on the other hand, already count as full days for scheduling purposes, so turning them into full days would not help, Nolin told the School Committee.

What has the district done in the past when it ran out of snow days?

In 2015, when Newton had six snow days, the School Committee voted to tack on a day at the end of the year.

So once again, students are facing more days added on to the end of the school year, cutting into their summer vacation. Sorry, kids.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.