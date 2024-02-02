Operators of high-end brothel in Greater Boston indicted on prostitution and money laundering charges

“The principal purpose of the Prostitution Conspiracy was to earn money from the prostitution of commercial sex workers advertised on the brothel websites and to conceal criminal activity from law enforcement,” federal prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Han Lee, 41 of Cambridge, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham have been in custody since their arrests in November, according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Three people who allegedly ran a high-end brothel catering to professionals, doctors and politicians in Greater Boston and Virginia were indicted Friday on charges of money laundering and coercing women into prostitution, officials said.

The indictments provided more details about the alleged crimes and mean each defendant could face some 25 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

The defendants allegedly ran brothels out of apartment buildings with rents in excess of $3,000 a month in Watertown and Cambridge and posted photos of the women, along with their measurements, on websites.

“Men paid for sex with women advertised on the Boston Top Ten website at multiple high-end apartments ... in Cambridge and Watertown, at least four of which were active until November 8, 2023,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment, which was unsealed Friday.

Han Lee, known as Hana, allegedly maintained the websites and posted photographs of the women, who were often brought in from other states and provided housing while they were in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Han Lee “was the manager of this East Coast prostitution network,” prosecutors alleged. “The women were persuaded to work for this prostitution network because the business maintained a regular customer base of men that were adequately screened, ensuring that the customers were not members of law enforcement or men who posed a risk to their safety.”

Federal authorities have identified 28 clients and asked for criminal charges to be filed against them in Cambridge District Court. The men are challenging a decision by the clerk magistrate’s office to open the show-cause hearings to the public, and the issue is pending before a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court.

Han Lee allegedly paid James Lee $1,000 a month to rent apartments that were used as brothels, according to the indictment. Junmyung Lee worked as the “booker” and answered telephone and emails from customers and arranged meetings at various locations, authorities allege.

Authorities have seized more than $60,000 from a variety of bank accounts as the alleged proceeds from the prostitution ring.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.