Settlement in civil rights lawsuit requires Arlington police officials to receive antibias and de-escalation training

Donovan Johnson was walking to his Somerville apartment off Route 16 on Feb. 10, 2021 when the suspect ran past with police in pursuit, according to court records. The white suspect, who was known to police, was five steps ahead of Johnson, but police instead focused on him. One officer pointed his gun at Johnson and then other officers forcibly handcuffed him, according to court records.

A Black Somerville man who was handcuffed at gunpoint by Arlington police while they chased a white suspect has settled a civil rights lawsuit with the town that requires top commanders to undergo antibias training and to publicly disclose the race of people arrested for stopped for traffic violations.

Johnson spent 45 minutes in handcuffs in the backseat of a police cruiser before officers concluded he had nothing to do with the incident that triggered the foot chase, according to court records. Arlington police hired an outside investigator to examine the incident and concluded that four officers involved violated departmental rules, but the investigator also found no evidence of racial profiling.

“We believe all people should feel safe in their community. Mr. Johnson’s rights were violated a few steps from his own him,’' Mirian Albert, an attorney from the nonprofit Lawyers for Civil Rights, who represented him in court. The confrontation that ended with Johnson in handcuffs fuels “mistrust of law enforcement,” she said.

Johnson, who was a grants administrator at Mass General Brigham at the time of the incident, will receive a cash settlement, the amount of which Albert declined to disclose at Johnson’s request.

In its settlement with Johnson, Arlington town officials and police agreed to:

- Require that all commanders and supervisors, including the chief, receive at least two hours of in-person training on the “implicit bias, de-escalation, and cultural competency” every year for the next three years. Police will maintain a sign-in sheet to confirm the commanders do in fact attend the sessions.

- Track the race of people are arrested, or stopped for traffic violations and other police interactions, and post the information annually.

- Police will hire an outside consultant to create a de-escalation policy and to evaluate the existing “bias based profiling policy ... for amendments to ensure the eradication of racial profiling and facilitate diverse demographic data collection and oversight.”

- Johnson’s citizen complaint will be made part of the professional records of the three Arlington officers who involved in the incident and who remain on the department. The officer who pointed his gun at Johnson, Steven Conroy, later left the Arlington force, the Globe previously reported.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.