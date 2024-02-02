Sharon teenager charged with killing father in victim’s Sharon home in November

A 17-year-old Sharon teenager who allegedly killed his father in the victim’s Sharon home has been charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said Friday.
Lucas Larson is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court in connection with the death of his father, Brad Larson, 62. Brad Larson’s body was found in his home on Deerfield Road on Nov. 2. He had sustained “obvious injury,” police said.
According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, Lucas Larson has been hospitalized since his father’s death and was arrested on the murder charge Friday. Prosecutors did not provide a motive for the homicide but said more information may be made public at the arraignment.
According to court records, Lucas Larson’s defense lawyer, Scott P. Murphy, has asked that the teenager undergo a mental competency evaluation, a request Superior Court Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee has approved.
In a statement announcing the teenager’s arrest, Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey described Brad Larson as “a well-known and much-respected member of the Sharon community ... As a department, we offer our sincere condolences to Brad Larson’s family and the many residents touched by his death.”
This is a developing story.
