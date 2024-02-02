Sharon teenager charged with killing father in victim’s Sharon home in November

A 17-year-old Sharon teenager who allegedly killed his father in the victim’s Sharon home has been charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said Friday.

Lucas Larson is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court in connection with the death of his father, Brad Larson, 62. Brad Larson’s body was found in his home on Deerfield Road on Nov. 2. He had sustained “obvious injury,” police said.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, Lucas Larson has been hospitalized since his father’s death and was arrested on the murder charge Friday. Prosecutors did not provide a motive for the homicide but said more information may be made public at the arraignment.