State Police troopers sought preferential treatment on CDL tests for applicants they knew, federal prosecutors say

“Your buddy passed yesterday he owes you,” Cederquist allegedly texted his boss on May 15, 2019, according to the indictment. The applicant should have failed the driving test, Cederquist told his supervisor, but got a passing grade “thanks to you,” the document said.

And the federal indictment against him and three other current and former troopers indicates other State Police personnel sought preferential treatment on commercial driver’s licenses tests for at least four applicants between 2019 and 2021.

Gary Cederquist, a former State Police sergeant, is accused of giving passing grades on skills tests for commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for a new driveway, snow blower, plunge pool, and free water, candy, and coffee from different businesses.

The indictment doesn’t name the supervisor or other State Police personnel who Cederquist described in text messages as seeking preferential treatment on driving exams for people they knew or specify whether they received anything in return for their efforts.

Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton, led the commercial driver’s license unit until he was placed on leave with pay last March. On Thursday, he retired from the State Police and was given a dishonorable discharge. He had been suspended without pay on Wednesday. His lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.

The other State Police personnel are identified in the indictment as “Trooper A,” who worked outside of the commercial driver’s licensing unit, “Trooper Conspirator,” and a sergeant who had a connection to then-trooper Perry Mendes, 63, who was also indicted but is now retired.

On Friday, a State Police spokesperson said an internal investigation into alleged violations related to the commercial driver licensing unit is ongoing and he didn’t release the names of the troopers who don’t face criminal charges, but are referred to in the indictment.

The outcome of the internal investigation will determine the next steps, said the spokesperson, David Procopio.

In a video released Friday afternoon on a department website, Colonel John Mawn Jr., the interim State Police superintendent, addressed the criminal case, saying “acts of misconduct will not be tolerated.”

“It is imperative that all of us uphold the highest standards to continuously foster that vital relationship with the communities we serve,” Mawn said in the video. “To achieve and maintain legitimacy, we must continually gain, regain, and maintain the public’s confidence.”

The indictments represent the latest misconduct allegations to face the agency, which has seen dozens of members of a now disbanded highway patrol unit implicated in an overtime fraud scheme, as well as the racketeering conviction of a former union leader, and civil litigation by troopers who allege they experienced workplace discrimination.

Also charged in the commercial driver’s licensing case were Trooper Joel Rogers, 54, who was suspended without pay on Wednesday, retired troopers Mendes and Calvin Butner, both 63, and two friends of Cederquist’s friends, Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth, who worked at a commercial driving school in Brockton; and Eric Mathison, 47, of East Boston, a commercial delivery driver for a company that provides bottled water.

The six have pleaded not guilty.

Chris Keohan, a spokesperson for the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the department’s largest union, declined to comment Friday.

In announcing the case on Tuesday, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy estimated more than two dozen people received passing grades on their commercial driving licensing exams without performing the required skills or even taking the tests.

On Thursday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles said the agency received 26 names from federal prosecutors and then downgraded the commercial driver’s licenses issued to them, revoking their authority to operate commercial vehicles such as tractor trailers, school buses, or oil tankers.

The indictment includes text messages between Cederquist and “Trooper A” about a man who took a commercial driving test in March 2020. Trooper A described the applicant as a Seekonk firefighter, the indictment said.

“Your buddy is a mess,” Cederquist allegedly texted Trooper A.

“Is he really,” Trooper A wrote back, according to the indictment.

“He owes you big time,” Cederquist said.

In June 2020, Cederquist exchanged text messages with “Trooper Conspirator” about a commercial driver’s license applicant who worked as a landscaper, the indictment said.

Cederquist told the unidentified trooper that the landscaper had been abusive while interacting with staff at the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The trooper said, “If he’s a loser all favors are off,” the indictment said.

Cederquist allegedly wrote, “For you I’ll take care of him.”

“I hope your lawn comes out nice,” Cederquist texted, according to the indictment.

In May 2021, Cederquist and Butner allegedly exchanged text messages about a driver identified in the indictment as “Applicant 9.”

Cederquist wrote, “This is a favor” for Mendes on behalf of a State Police sergeant who is not named in the document.

“O wow. Golden,” wrote Butner.

The troopers sometimes used codes like “golden treatment” or “golden handshake,” the indictment said, to refer to passing an applicant who didn’t execute the skills or take the test.

