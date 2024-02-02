‘So we’re going to be trapped’: Temporary road to flooded Johnston neighborhood to close at midnight

The access road was necessary because Belfield Drive itself has been inundated since December, but the water from heavy winter rains is receding, now low enough that emergency vehicles and SUVs can get through, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. told the Globe on Thursday.

For two weeks, a temporary access road built to connect Interstate 295 to the flood-stranded Belfield Drive neighborhood has allowed first responders to shuttle residents into and out of the neighborhood, at certain times in the morning and evening.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — The lifeline temporarily extended to a stranded Johnston neighborhood is set to close at midnight.

Polisena said the water was down by about 12 inches when measured Thursday. “We anticipate that by the time [Friday] comes, it’ll be down another two inches. SUVs can get through it. Cars should be able to get through it,” he said.

Two Belfield residents reached by the Globe this week are wary of the impending closure of the access road.

“So we’re going to be trapped,” said Tania Nova, who has left her 96 Belfield Drive home only once since Jan. 5. “It’s not even April yet. What are we going to do when it rains again?”

“Every time you drive through a body of water that large, you have to think about damage to the transmission. I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m destroying my SUV,” said Kirstin Hatzell, a nurse who lives at 77 Belfield Drive with her boyfriend. She hasn’t slept at home in weeks, instead sometimes staying with family, and other times renting a hotel room.

“It’s been a lot of couch surfing or hotel surfing,” Hatzell said.

Hatzell’s and Nova’s houses are among eight in the wooded neighborhood rendered inaccessible after two powerful storms raised the level of the nearby Pocasset River earlier this winter.

Neither has heard from the town directly about plans for their street or the temporary access road.

“Whatever we hear is from the news,” Hatzell said.

Neither Nova nor Hatzell were sure their cars would make it through the remaining flooding on their street. Nova wondered if the town would again use humvee vehicles to shuttle residents whose cars are too low.

“I am not sure yet. We will evaluate first thing Saturday morning,” Polisena said. “If it’s around 6 inches, I would say no humvees. [The Pocasset] has the ability to recede faster now than it did before due to no rain for a handful of consecutive days.”

A pickup truck drives through the water on Belfield Drive in Johnston on Tuesday, Jan. 30. (Carlos R. Muñoz) Carlos R. Muñoz

Earlier this winter, two of the town’s humvee vehicles stalled while shuttling residents through waters more than 48 inches deep, Fire Chief Chief David Iannuccilli said.

It’s been a barely workable arrangement for residents.

With the access road limited to first responders shuttling residents back and forth at certain times — between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. — some residents had their cars towed to the Trinity Church parking lot, where first responders have dropped them off and picked them up.

“On Monday, we ordered food from BJ’s, and the fire department brought it over to this side,” said Nova, who has lived here with her daughter since 2008. Garbage was picked up last week for the first time since December. She can’t remember the last time the mail was delivered.

Since December, the flooding response in the neighborhood has cost the town about $500,000, to build the access road, pay first responders, and put up some residents in a hotel during a mandatory evacuation order when the river was at its highest.

After years of flooding, the town would like to let the neighborhood “return to its natural state,” Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said. Every household on the street will be offered a buyback.

But how soon will those buyback offers be made, and will they be enough for residents to relocate in the current housing market?

Last week, Polisena sent the town’s request for assistance to the federal Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service — the first step in securing buyback funds. The conservation service is already working on other buyback projects in Rhode Island, including in East Providence, Middletown, and Narragansett, according to state engineer Darrell Moore.

After receiving the town’s request, the conservation service has 60 days to do a damage survey report, which they plan to start on Belfield Drive this week, Moore said. When that assessment is complete, it can take two to four weeks to receive the buyback funding.

“And then once we have the funding, we reach out to the residents and ask them if they’re willing to take part in the program,” Moore said.

Moore explained that the conservation service considers flood damage as well as access when weighing whether a property is eligible for a buyback.

“On Belfield Drive, they’re cut off from emergency services,” Moore said. “Somebody getting a little bit of water in their garage is not really a big deal. When you take a look at somebody that’s blocked off from a fire department or ambulance being able to respond to somebody that’s hurt, that becomes a priority for us.”

For residents who apply, the conservation service does an appraisal for their property, or residents can seek their own appraisals.

“And it’s [based on] the day before the storm, so any damages that were created by the storm are not accounted for,” Moore said.

“We give a fair market value. In East Providence, for example, we’ve had 18 people take part in the program, which kind of shows that we’re giving a fair offer at the properties,” Moore said.

Moore said the service will have a budget established for Belfield Drive in a little more than two months. After that, there is a process for securing the funds that takes time, Polisena said. He estimated that homeowners could be offered buyouts “at some point during the summer or fall.”

“Things move very slow with the federal government,” Polisena said.

Two of the eight Belfield Drive households were offered buyouts in 2019, but only one accepted. The conservation service was eyeing two other homes for buybacks that year, but the owners weren’t interested, so they didn’t receive offers. The other four homes on the street were not considered in the 2019 buyback program.

Robert Barcellos accepted the 2019 buyout. He now lives in the Smithfield village of Greenville, moving there after making sure his new place was not near any water.

“I bought a place with a bird bath, and I even had that removed,” Barcellos said.

The town of Johnston made him an offer of $215,000 for the 68 Belfield Drive home his family built in the 1960s. Flooding wasn’t an issue until the historic flooding in 2010, he said.

Barcellos said finding a new home in 2019 happened pretty fast. “It was a fairly seamless move.”

“I wouldn’t want to be looking now versus five years ago,” he said. “There’s not much out there now, and interest rates were a lot less back in 2019.”

One home for sale, at 62 Belfield Drive, is currently listed on Zillow for $279,900. It sits at the completely flooded out bend on the street. A real estate sign outside reads, “Great Opportunity.”

A sign touts a "great opportunity" at one home for sale at 62 Belfield Drive that sits at a completely flooded out bend in the road. The property is currently listed on Zillow for $279,900. Carlos R. Muñoz

