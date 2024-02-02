In the age of soulless self-checkout, my friendly fishmongers in Cambridge held back the tide

“Are we really going to have to buy our fish from Amazon?” my partner said with a sigh when I told her the news. The Amazon-owned chain store Whole Foods is where most of our immediate neighbors pick up fish, even though we live by the ocean in a region famous for the quality of its seafood. The fishmonger nearest to our home closed a couple of years ago. The next nearest closed a decade ago. But I never went to either anyway, because I always preferred going across town to Courthouse Fish.

My favorite fishmonger, Courthouse Fish Market in East Cambridge — one of Cambridge’s longest operating businesses, open since 1912 — closed last month. It was a family business, and everyone in the family who worked there was approaching retirement age; they put it up for sale over a year ago, and there were no takers. I asked the two brothers I’ve been buying from almost every week for decades who else they recommended in the business. There’s no one left doing what we do, said Joe Damaso. (Of course, there are fish stores remaining, the family-owned New Deal Fish Market being the closest — but Courthouse was among the last of a breed.) No one wants to do this work anymore, said Eddy Damaso — possibly including himself in the statement. They weren’t maudlin; they were smiling, if a bit ruefully. They’ve earned their retirement.

Advertisement

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

At Courthouse, I learned a lot about fish from Eddy and Joe (and Al, the eldest brother, who retired some years ago), but I also learned a lot about my larger community. Regular patrons included the older Portuguese residents of East Cambridge, whom Eddy and Joe spoke to in the language they’d learned from their parents. More recent Brazilian immigrants came, also speaking Portuguese, of course, and so did the wider Caribbean community, with its mix of Creole, Spanish, and English. On Saturdays there were groups of young men from Gulf states like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, temporary residents studying or working here and rooming together while they did. I met Moroccans, Indians, Japanese — pretty much everyone from anywhere near the sea who had come to Boston and was now looking to buy ingredients needed for their home cooking. I watched what they all bought, and I asked them all for recipes.

Advertisement

Eddy and Joe knew their customers; they gently warned people if they seemed to be wandering away from their usual budget, and they pointed out what was good that day and wouldn’t be too expensive. There was a handwritten sign that EBT cards were welcome. They rolled their eyes when certain difficult characters walked in the door, or after they left. They gossiped about the town, griped about the government, avoided explicit politics but dropped hints that they weren’t too thrilled with everything liberal Cambridge generally takes for granted. Older ladies were teasingly flirted with, guys were dissed now and then, and the parade of Harvard and MIT-connected professionals seemed to be judged largely on their knowledge of fish. They remembered names and jobs, asked after spouses and children. And this was just the retail part of the business — they were down at the pier buying fish in the morning, and their network of suppliers had to be equally if not even more extensive.

Advertisement

They taught me which fish to buy in which season — what was local, what was brought in from where, what was especially good right now, and what was unfortunately overpriced due to supply and demand. Whenever tuna hit prices they judged outrageous (the best tuna on the docks in Boston is auctioned to Japan and to New York restaurants), they didn’t stock it at all, even though some customers would have bought it regardless. And when a quality fish fell to them at an especially good price (passed over by the high-flying buyers for whatever reason), they put it out for less than you’d see anywhere else. They saved all the useful trimmings from large fish, selling heads and frames cheap for soup and collars and bellies and roe to those of us who relish such things. (Their father ate roe for breakfast and consequently neither brother had developed a taste for it, they told me once as I gratefully took some off their hands.)

In time, I heard about their health, kids, holidays, family weddings, vacations (Eddy likes cruises), and eventually, although they didn’t give much advance warning, their plans for retirement. Their younger sister Diane runs the family fish restaurant next door, which will stay open, so I could go in there and buy some things because they’ll still supply and cut for her, they assured me and all the other regulars. I don’t know yet if that’s strictly true, but I’ll certainly put it to the test. Damned if I’ll buy fish at Whole Foods if I can avoid it.

Advertisement

Courthouse Fish Market in Cambridge. The restaurant next door, Courthouse Seafood, remains open. Courtesy of Courthouse Seafood

Regardless of the seafood I will or won’t find for sale elsewhere, I don’t know if there’s anything to replace the role of Courthouse Fish in the community. The same thing happened when our local grocer shut, shortly before the pandemic. I used to see the kids from the neighborhood there after school, buying candy at the register. And nannies from the big houses, charging lamb chops to the family account. And older doctors and lawyers, sent for milk or eggs and picking up a box of cookies. And Peter Wolf (yes, Peter Wolf from the J. Geils Band), dressed in black from head to toe, putting his groceries in a paper bag. Where can I see them all now?

As our neighborhood shops close, our neighborhood becomes less visible to itself. I will no longer meet as many in my community as I did at Courthouse Fish. Like everyone else, eventually I’ll go to one of several nearby Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, use self-checkout to avoid the big lines at registers, and talk to no one while there.

Damon Krukowski is a writer and musician in Cambridge. A version of this essay appeared first in his Substack newsletter, Dada Drummer Almanach.