It’s not just superstition: Why I’m worried on this Groundhog Day

My superstitious nature might be the reason I’ve never really paused to question Groundhog Day: probably our weirdest and most superstitious national holiday. Every year, on Feb. 2, we rely on a Pennsylvania rodent to tell us whether relief is coming sooner or later in the form of more forgiving spring weather. Try explaining that to an alien invader. Yet something about the familiarity and tradition of this bizarre holiday is comforting. Bill Murray was famously caught in a time loop, trapped in the same day over and over in the cult classic film “Groundhog Day,” which does make me laugh every time I watch it. And we all need a good laugh right now. February, although the shortest month, is also arguably the hardest to slog through. We cherish the groundhog because when Punxsutawney Phil fails to see his shadow, we can expect spring to come sooner. We Americans do like our redemption narratives.

For a woman of science, a practicing pediatric surgeon, I am embarrassingly superstitious. Wade Boggs famously ate chicken before every game — which makes perfect sense to me. The same way actors will never say the word Macbeth in a theater, when doctors are on call in the hospital, we do not say the word “quiet” — lest we, by mistake, invoke a major trauma or code being called over the loudspeakers. I have a lucky scrub cap I wear for my most challenging cases in the operating room — and I always, always do a “wet” scrub at the sink before beginning a new case. Something about the full handwashing ritual gets me in the zone.

But this Groundhog Day, I have a feeling of foreboding. I am more disturbed than ever by the sameness of the national landscape we are facing, especially when it comes to public health and COVID-19. My office is a cacophony of coughing once again. We’re in the middle of another obvious surge, but no one wants to talk about it or deal with it. Pediatric surgeons pride themselves on never getting sick because we’re chronically exposed to every childhood respiratory illness, but my most senior partner — the one who stays until 9 every night because he loves our hospital and patients so much — just left early because he doesn’t feel well. My kids have had substitute teachers for ballet and piano for the last three weeks. And their little nostrils have been a continuous river of snot since Halloween.

My mother, about to turn 70 and almost always the picture of health, caught Influenza A and then pneumonia, probably from something the kids brought home; she lives with us. She’s up to date on all her vaccines, but I can still hear her guttural coughing through the night. One of my childhood friends lost her father to COVID-19 this past weekend. Of course, COVID isn’t the only reason I feel like it’s Groundhog Day. The 49ers are playing the Chiefs again in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The same stale candidates are running for president. Is this 2024 or 2020?

We’ve spent too much and too little time grappling with the collective trauma we experienced during COVID and learned frighteningly little. The feat of science that brought us a vaccine in less than a year leaves me in awe — and means that hundreds of millions of lives have been saved globally. Yet a significant portion of Americans believe unfounded conspiracy theories about COVID. Still more think wearing a mask — something I do every day in the operating room without any ideological connotations — is some sort of radical insult to their political party. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running a presidential campaign on a platform of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Our national public health infrastructure remains about as reliable as Punxsutawney Phil’s shadowy predictions.

I buy into the quirkiest manifestations of superstition — but when it comes to saving lives, science trumps all for me. Common sense goes a long way. If you have a fever, a sore throat, or a cough, take a COVID test and stay away from others, especially those who are immunocompromised, elderly, or medically fragile. Get vaccinated and boosted. Wear a mask not because of the way you vote but because they decrease the likelihood of spreading or contracting COVID.

In March 2020, I wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times warning about the pitiful and frightening lack of preparation in our hospitals for the coming pandemic, which was already decimating parts of Asia and Europe. I’m not saying that the sky is falling again right now. But don’t assume that it can’t. In the words of Taylor Swift and Bon Iver: “I think I’ve seen this film before. And I didn’t like the ending.”

Superstition helps me stay ready to confront catastrophe, which I sometimes do on a daily basis. If that’s what it takes to deal with the mounting coughs and rising morbidity surrounding me this winter, that’s fine. I’m crossing my fingers that this is nothing more than a bad flu season.

And maybe spring will come early.

Cornelia Griggs is a pediatric surgeon and critical care specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her first book, “The Sky Was Falling,” will be published by Simon & Schuster on March 12.