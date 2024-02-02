The desecration of a Jackie Robinson statue wasn’t a prank. It was an act of hate.

Created by artist John Parsons, the statue was installed in 2021 and donated to the city by League 42 , a nonprofit that bears the number Robinson wore in his playing days and seeks to introduce Wichita’s kids to baseball.

It was bad enough that several people last week sawed a statue of American icon and baseball legend Jackie Robinson off at the ankles and stole it from the pavilion that bears Robinson’s name in a park in Wichita, Kan. But on Tuesday, the statue — or at least some parts of it — was found dismantled and burned in a trash can in a different park about 12 miles away.

In 1947, when Robinson donned his Brooklyn Dodgers uniform and stepped onto the grass of his team’s beloved Ebbets Field, he became not only the first Black player in Major League Baseball’s modern era but one of the seminal figures of the 20th century. After his Hall of Fame career ended, he gave himself fully to civil rights activism, participated in the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, and cofounded Freedom National Bank, a Black-owned and operated bank in Harlem to create financial and economic independence for Black people.

By smashing through Jim Crow-ism in baseball, Robinson set out to transform what was then considered America’s pastime and this nation itself.

As of Wednesday, Wichita police have not publicly identified persons of interest, made any arrests, or determined a motive. But it’s not just that the statue was destroyed. It was desecrated with a level of malice that seemed to evoke the extreme violence that has targeted Black people for centuries.

This comes at a time when nearly every morsel of the racial reckoning that wasn’t after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020 has been pushed aside for a full-blown white backlash that continues to expand. Diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are being legislated out of existence on college campuses and phased out in corporate America. American history that tells the truth about racist subjugation and Black excellence, instead of continuing to exalt white supremacy, is being expunged from public school curriculums.

Amid Florida’s draconian book bans, even “Thank You, Jackie Robinson,” a children’s book by Barbara Cohen and illustrator Richard Cuffari, was pulled from school libraries in Duval County, along with books about fellow baseball legends Henry Aaron and Roberto Clemente — all of whom faced virulent racism in their lives and careers.

In such a regressive climate, it’s hard to fathom that what happened to Robinson’s statue wasn’t intended as a pointed statement. It also recalls the many times that memorials for Emmett Till — the Chicago teenager who was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched by two white men in 1955 — have been shot up, defaced with acid, even stolen and tossed in Mississippi’s Tallahatchie River, where Till’s disfigured body was found days later.

Each time, these memorials were replaced, usually with something stronger. What has remained more powerful than this need to erase and destroy is the unflagging desire to build, replenish, and allow each new generation to discover our heroes and say their names anew.

Calling the Robinson statue discovery “heartbreaking,” Brandon Johnson, a Wichita native and the city’s only Black council member, said, “I hate to see that this statue is not in one piece. I do want everyone to know that we are undeterred in making sure that statue gets rebuilt and put back there for our community.”

And not only for Wichita, but as a fierce rebuttal to the indelible stain of hate that only seems to grow deeper in this fractured country.

