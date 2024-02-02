Harvard students aren’t snowflakes

That’s how billionaire Kenneth Griffin described Harvard students when he announced this week that he would stop donating money to the university, which has been beset by controversy since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

I retired last spring after nine years on Harvard University’s faculty. I am also an alumna, class of 1976. While Harvard is far from perfect, I would encourage Griffin and other loud critics in the financial community and donor class to spend some time with Harvard students. From recent news coverage, you’d think students are spending their days chanting political slogans from the steps of Widener Library. Not so. Now that the students are back from winter break, Harvard Yard is eerily quiet.

Advertisement

Harvard students are not snowflakes. They have not been indoctrinated by Woke Inc. They are not self-obsessed, selfish people who spend all day focusing on the migraine-inducing question of who is being oppressed or who are the oppressors. They are reading Shakespeare. They are working in bio labs at Massachusetts General Hospital on the next generation of cancer drugs. And yes, they are interviewing for jobs on Wall Street.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

I know tensions have been running high at Harvard and other elite universities since the Hamas attack and Gaza war. I’ve tried to be in touch with my former students, both to learn from them about what’s going on and to make sure they are feeling OK. Recently, I saw Lauren Pearl, a Harvard junior from Maryland, who is a member of Hillel. Lauren has worked in the office of her US representative, Democrat Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and my one worry about her is that she spends too much time on political projects instead of hitting the books for her history and literature tutorial. If Griffin is as worried as he says he is that Harvard is failing to produce the next generation of leaders, he should meet Lauren.

Advertisement

On Tuesday I had coffee in Harvard Square with Brandon Kingdollar, the outgoing managing editor of The Harvard Crimson. Hardly a snowflake, Brandon was raised by his grandfather while his father was in prison. Besides working his tail off on the story of Claudine Gay’s painful downfall as Harvard president, he’s writing his senior thesis on the crisis in local news, a subject that is a deep concern of mine. Brandon will begin his post-grad life in June working at a Florida newspaper. When we parted, I gave him a graduation gift, a Harvard umbrella. (If he pursues a career in journalism, he’ll need a good umbrella.)

Then there’s Jin Park, who won a Rhodes Scholarship the semester he took my seminar. A DACA recipient, Jin founded a group to offer legal help and other resources to undocumented college students. That year, then-President Donald Trump was threatening to deport undocumented students before the Supreme Court stepped in to prevent him. Please consider Jin, Mr. Griffin, before you say that Harvard no longer trains future leaders.

The last Harvard student I’ll mention is Adam Pearl, a junior who is my unofficial godson. He is the son of the late Danny Pearl, my dear friend and colleague at The Wall Street Journal. I’ve known Adam since he was an infant (Danny was kidnapped and killed before Adam was born and I am close to Adam’s mother, Mariane). When Adam was 3, we were walking hand-in-hand in downtown Manhattan and I briefly became tearful thinking to myself how unfair it was that Danny hadn’t lived to enjoy this kind of simple but beautiful moment. Before he was killed, Danny’s last words were, “I am Jewish.” Adam and I rarely discuss any of this.

Advertisement

Last time I saw Adam was before the holiday break. He was eager to share stories about his work last summer in Switzerland for Harvard physics professor Melissa Franklin, at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, one of the world’ most respected centers of scientific research. Surely, Adam, already a star in physics and a true citizen of the world, is no snowflake.

It might be tempting to dismiss my words as a proud former professor who is simply cherry-picking among her students. Over nearly 10 years I taught 250 students. Some of my students came from privileged backgrounds, like one of my best students, Maria Julia Koch, the daughter of the late David Koch. My students also included lefties, whose doctrinaire comments sometimes annoyed me. But they were willing to respectfully engage with their classmates, like Sophia Downs, a leader of the Harvard affiliate of Students For Life, the national antiabortion group. (Aren’t those kinds of class discussions what a university education should be?) She’s on leave from Harvard right now working for Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, and she recently said in an email to me that she’s deliriously happy in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

During the semester she was in my class, I asked Sophia to take me to one of the Students for Life campus meetings because I was curious whether Harvard students would be interested in hearing antiabortion views. Sixty students attended the meeting to listen to the speaker, Kristen Hawkins, head of Students for Life. At a place supposedly infested by cancel culture, there were no disruptions. Not a single protester showed up, and this was right before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Finally, as a lifelong journalist, I believe in full disclosure. I was fired by The New York Times in May 2020, for supposed lack of good management, according to the then-publisher. After I wrote a 2019 bestseller, “Merchants of Truth,” about the digital transition of the news business, a journalist who worked for one of the companies I profiled unflatteringly accused me of plagiarizing a dozen references. A Harvard disciplinary committee investigated me for research misconduct for two years before exonerating me.

You always should consider the source — whether it’s me or a big money man like Griffin.

None of us is perfect.

Jill Abramson was a senior lecturer at in the Harvard English Department from 2014 to 2023 and was former executive editor of The New York Times from 2011 to 2014. She currently teaches at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.