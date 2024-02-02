Newsletter: New EIC and site relaunch!



Greetings,

It’s been a while since we’ve been in touch, and I won’t bury the lede:

I’ve been waiting for this moment to re-enter your inboxes with some big news— The Emancipator is a month away from launching our new website! We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring you a more engaging reader experience that is not only elegantly designed but also dynamic in its ability to showcase our work as a digital magazine. Stay tuned for a sneak peek as we get closer to launch.

I am also thrilled to welcome veteran journalist Jamil Smith as our new editor-in-chief. The Cleveland, Ohio native joins us from the Los Angeles Times, where he was an essayist. An incisive opinion writer and cultural critic who has held several senior positions in print media, Jamil’s work has ranged from editing to reporting to hosting podcasts and radio programs. No matter the medium, he has pushed policymakers to create a more just and equitable America and worked to spotlight those people who are working for solutions. Jamil brings a fresh approach to this work that founding co-editor Deborah Douglas and I started developing in 2021 in the wake of that so-called “racial reckoning,” and I’m excited to partner with him on his vision. You’ll be hearing from Jamil closer to our re-launch, but in the meantime read what he has in store for The Emancipator in our meet-the-editor profile.

“We cannot cover merely the oppression and horror of racial inequity,” he says “without providing nuanced looks at how people are surviving and thriving in the midst of it.”

Cue Black History Month.

On this first day of BHM, this idea of surviving and thriving takes me to the concept of Sankofa. Symbolized by a bird with its head turned backwards retrieving an egg on its back, the West African proverb loosely translates to “go back and fetch it.” It is this beautiful, but painful idea of looking back to move forward that gets me. I’ve encountered this symbol of resilience, growth, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in the literal form of coiled wrought iron adorning West Baltimore row house handrails and ornate New Orleans balconies. I look for it like a puzzle piece. And I’m struck by the subtle craftsmanship of this emblem forged into what could be a banal backdrop. It’s another reminder of the way Black folks have seared language, craft, and scholarship into American permanence. Disrupting systems not built for us, steady and unbroken, the relic is a reminder that we belong.

As newsrooms are gutted and seized by billionaires and corporations who don’t understand the work of journalists; as dangerous social and political forces work feverishly to erase the histories, experiences and advancement of communities of color worldwide, we know our work is critical. I am confident that The Emancipator will continue to provide a throughline and urgently needed perspective on the state of race and racism in America.

Here’s a snapshot of what the team has been up to this past year: Received the esteemed Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on The Talk, Shorty Impact award, two Tellys, two Society of News Design awards, and one National Association of Black Journalists award. We also picked up Webby Award and Online Journalism Association nominations.

Explored new video formats, from a stylized mini-doc on Austin’s Freedom Towns, to neighborhood equity tours hosted by urban historians, to a TikTok that presented the culinary legacy of the enslaved chef who invented mac & cheese.

Concluded our collaborative partnership with the Boston Globe and transitioned to be fully housed within Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.

Partnered on two Juneteenth activations in Austin, Texas

Hosted our first Solutions Circle for Black & Brown breastfeeding mothers

Worked with a number of diverse contributors: doctors, social workers, actors, homeschooled teens, incarcerated writers, filmmakers, scholars and journalism students

Hosted the first ever Racial Reporting Convening, a gathering of 80+ journalists confronting the many ways the news industry perpetuates racist narratives and practices.

Visited the birthplace of the original Emancipator in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

All of this was accomplished in only our first year of publication. We are just getting started, and we thank you for your incredible support. With joy,

Amber Payne Publisher/General Manager Help us keep the spotlight on racial inequity. DONATE