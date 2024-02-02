Newsletter: New EIC and site relaunch!

I’ve encountered this symbol of resilience, growth, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in the literal form of coiled wrought iron adorning West Baltimore row house handrails and ornate New Orleans balconies. I look for it like a puzzle piece. And I’m struck by the subtle craftsmanship of this emblem forged into what could be a banal backdrop. It’s another reminder of the way Black folks have seared language, craft, and scholarship into American permanence. Disrupting systems not built for us, steady and unbroken, the relic is a reminder that we belong.
As newsrooms are gutted and seized by billionaires and corporations who don’t understand the work of journalists; as dangerous social and political forces work feverishly to erase the histories, experiences and advancement of communities of color worldwide, we know our work is critical. I am confident that The Emancipator will continue to provide a throughline and urgently needed perspective on the state of race and racism in America.
Here’s a snapshot of what the team has been up to this past year:
Received the esteemed Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on The Talk, Shorty Impact award, two Tellys, two Society of News Design awards, and one National Association of Black Journalists award. We also picked up Webby Award and Online Journalism Association nominations.
Explored new video formats, from a stylized mini-doc on Austin’s Freedom Towns, to neighborhood equity tours hosted by urban historians, to a TikTok that presented the culinary legacy of the enslaved chef who invented mac & cheese.
Concluded our collaborative partnership with the Boston Globe and transitioned to be fully housed within Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.
Partnered on two Juneteenth activations in Austin, Texas
Hosted our first Solutions Circle for Black & Brown breastfeeding mothers
Worked with a number of diverse contributors: doctors, social workers, actors, homeschooled teens, incarcerated writers, filmmakers, scholars and journalism students
Hosted the first ever Racial Reporting Convening, a gathering of 80+ journalists confronting the many ways the news industry perpetuates racist narratives and practices.
Visited the birthplace of the original Emancipator in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
All of this was accomplished in only our first year of publication. We are just getting started, and we thank you for your incredible support.