Has Boston done enough to help in the state’s shelter and migrant crisis?

Seven years later, that visual of immigrants living in a government building in Boston became a reality when dozens of migrants had to sleep on the floors of a baggage claim area at Boston Logan International Airport. The untenable situation, coupled with a crisis of emergency shelter locations across the state, forced Governor Maura Healey to convert the Melnea Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury , a state-owned facility, into a temporary overflow shelter to accommodate up to 100 homeless families, including migrants.

“That means if people want to live here, they’ll live here. They can use my office, they can use any office in this building,” Walsh said .

Last week, Facebook’s “On This Day” feature reminded me of a post I wrote in January 2017 praising then-Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s reaction to the flurry of executive orders on immigration announced by the Trump administration. Walsh said that he would offer City Hall as a safe space to shelter people who might have been unjustly targeted by the former president’s draconian moves.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The move prompted mixed reactions in Roxbury, where some people protested outside the recreational complex with signs that read “Boston’s full” and “Why Roxbury? Try Wellesley!” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu initially expressed disappointment over Healey’s decision to use the facility in Roxbury, a predominantly Black neighborhood, in light of the area’s history of economic disadvantages. “For the first community where this is being proposed to be Roxbury, a community that over so many decades has faced disinvestment, redlining, disproportionate outcomes. It’s very painful, and it’s painfully familiar,” Wu said on a radio show on Monday.

Advertisement

Boston’s pushback also brought back whispers of a sentiment that I’ve been hearing from advocates related to Boston’s response to the migrant crisis.

They have been complaining about what they perceive is a timid response to the influx of migrants and claim that the recreational center in Roxbury isn’t the only alternative. “The city has access to a lot of property,” one advocate who did not want to be identified told me. “Other Massachusetts communities had to find and retrofit properties. Boston should be doing the same.”

Advertisement

In an interview, the mayor made a strong and passionate case about her administration’s robust response and said that, in fact, city officials have evaluated other potential sites to place newly arrived families, including empty schools. “We have been in touch with basically every hotel provider, every developer, every private property owner we can think of with vacant space.”

Wu said the city has looked at the West Roxbury Education Complex and Suffolk Downs. “We went and toured, and [the state] had people assess the full building life-safety systems. The state decided that those two locations, which were the largest ones, were not feasible.”

Wu listed other invisible efforts her administration has been engaged in to help newcomers to Boston. For instance, the influx of migrants “is felt directly in our shelter system that we manage at the local level” because the city is housing more than 200 individual adults who are not eligible for the state’s right-to-shelter law, Wu said. “We have felt the growing need; 25 percent of the beds in our local shelters for individual adults are recently arrived new immigrants. That is a lot of direct resources.”

Advertisement

The genesis of the migrant influx crisis, and its ultimate solution, lies with the federal government. But at the risk of oversimplifying, or simply stating the obvious, these immigrants are already at our door. It’s in no one’s interest to pretend they should be someone else’s burden or point the finger at other municipalities. Don’t get me wrong, every community has to do its part — of course, that includes Newton, Wellesley, and Weston. The problem with quantifying cooperation from each city and town in a crisis is deciding what legitimate metrics to look at.

Back in Roxbury, critics of the location of the temporary shelter highlighted longstanding socioeconomic struggles of the neighborhood, which are fair to note. But Roxbury also has a strong history of social justice advocacy. Let’s start with Melnea Agnes Cass, the Black leader the center is named after. She was known as the First Lady of Roxbury and for her civil rights advocacy.

What would Melnea Cass say today about the homeless newcomers staying in a state-owned facility that bears her name? “I believe that Melnea Cass would be fighting for these migrant workers,” the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, a pastor in the area, told the Globe this week. He’s right.

What Walsh said in 2017 about housing immigrants at City Hall may have sounded like hyperbole. No one had to be sheltered there that we know of. As Wu sees it today, “this is not a problem about migrants — this is a problem about housing.” As I see it, this is a multilayered crisis involving money, political will at several levels of government all the way to the top, and yes, local space — or lack thereof.

Advertisement

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.