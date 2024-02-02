Former Bruins goaltender Blaine Lacher dies at 53

The Bruins issued a statement saying the organization is “deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Lacher’s family said his death was unexpected, but no cause was given.

Blaine Lacher, who spent parts of two seasons playing goalie for the Bruins, died Monday in Medicine Hat, Alberta. He was 53.

Lacher had a decorated career at Lake Superior State, where he helped lead the Lakers to an NCAA Division 1 championship in the 1993-94 season.

During that run, Lacher went 20-5-4 and led the nation in save percentage (.918) and goals against average (1.98). He had a memorable shutout streak of 375 minutes and 1 second.

Lacher gave up his final year of eligibility and signed with the Bruins as a free agent. He went 19-11-2 during his rookie season of 1994-95, but struggled in his second year, his final one in the NHL, going 3-5-2.

Following his time in Boston, he played two seasons in the IHL before retiring in 1996.

According to his obituary from the Cook-Southland Funeral Chapel, Lacher left one son, Quin.

