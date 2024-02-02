Jeremy Swayman basks in glow of first NHL All-Star appearance, and he made sure his father was along for the ride

The first part of the text choked Dad up a bit. The second part wasn’t a big surprise.

TORONTO — The text rolled across Ken Swayman’s iPhone, and he went numb for a second.

“We did it.”

From the frozen ponds and rinks in Alaska to TD Garden and the myriad stops in between, it’s always been about the we — not the me — for Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins goalie has been basking in the spoils of his first All-Star Game weekend, including Thursday’s Player Draft and Friday’s Skills Competition.

Observing and enjoying it along with him is Ken.

“I always promised him, I said, ‘You show me that you put in 100 percent — and we had our own definition of 100 percent — and I’m going to match it,’” said Ken. “I don’t care how much it costs; I don’t care how much time I have to take off. “I don’t care how much I have to wiggle my schedule.

“I’ll do whatever we have to do to give you opportunities like you’re on. And it was great. So, it continues today. It’s a journey.”

It’s a journey that has included a lot of stops and a lot of help to take.

“It’s really special to spend moments like this with your people,” said Jeremy. “I’m thrilled to be here because you get to share it with people that have been there every step of the way.”

Ken Swayman instilled a work ethic in Jeremy at home.

“If you’re going to cut the grass, you’ve got to cut it damn good,” said Ken, recalling an instance of fatherly guidance. “You better cut it the best you can cut it. And if anyone looks at it, they’re going to go, ‘Man, that’s a good mowing job.’ That’s how I raised him,” he said this week.

As for his work ethic at, well, work, that came from his days playing for Greg Vanover with the Pikes Peak Miners of the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League.

Vanover challenged Swayman, who had been surprisingly cut by his North American Hockey League team, the Kenai River Brown Bears, forcing him to leave his native Alaska, to “never get comfortable.”

He never did.

After leaving Colorado Springs, Swayman played for Sioux Falls in the USHL for the 2017 season and was wooed by a ton of colleges.

It was the same year the Bruins called his name in the fourth round of the NHL draft, forcing Ken to give up his lifelong devotion to the Rangers.

“I became a Bruins fan that day and never looked back,” Ken said.

When the recruitment dust settled, the Alaskan kid ended up in Orono, Maine.

“All these colleges were talking about the program, about what kind of conference they’re in and obviously what they have to offer for their players,” Swayman recalled. “And all I talked about with the Maine coaches was the incredible hiking that’s around Maine, the fishing that’s available, and of course the campus and how beautiful it is. And that was when I knew I was like, ‘That’s going to be a serious contender.’”

After three years and 47 wins with the Black Bears, Swayman joined the Black and Gold.

Swayman got a taste of NHL life in 2021, going 7-3-0 in 10 starts. He’s been part of a steady rotation ever since, winning 23 and 24 games the next two seasons. He’s got another 16 in his pocket this year.

“He’s continued to grow as a goaltender,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “I think his puck play out of the net is better. He’s bigger in the net. It seems like, and I don’t know if this is accurate, but less rebounds than there was.

“So, every part of his game, to me, has gotten better, and he’s a dominant goalie in the league now. And it’s that evolution for him: [Linus] Ullmark was [an All-Star] last year, now he’s caught up. So, I think he’s definitely a lot better.”

Just 25, Swayman has a chance to be franchise cornerstone in Boston for the next decade. It would be a dream come true.

“One hundred percent,” Swayman said without hesitation when asked if he’d like to remain in the Hub of Hockey. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this community, and it’s one of the best places to play in the world because of that.

“And I couldn’t be happier going outside, seeing Bruins sweatshirts, Bruins jerseys, Bruins license plates, and it goes all the way up through New England. Being a part of Maine and seeing it go all the way up there — Bruins flags outside of dorm rooms and in all the suburbs — it’s a very special place to play, and obviously the history that comes with it makes it even more special.”

Oh, and one more thing.

“My dad was a Rangers fan growing up, so it’s pretty fun to be on the other side,” he said with a laugh.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.