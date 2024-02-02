Sure, the Celtics have won 37 games. But of their 12 losses so far, this one to the Lakers was the worst.

Under some circumstances, the Celtics’ 114-105 loss to James’s Supporting Cast at TD Garden could be written off as an aberration, a random lousy Thursday night in a long season. But those circumstances don’t exist at this particular moment, even in context of this mostly excellent season.

The Celtics? They didn’t even have the courtesy to tell anyone they weren’t showing up.

At least the Lakers revealed a few hours before tipoff that superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis would not be participating in Thursday night’s matchup with the Celtics, the 300th in the franchises’ storied history.

This was the Celtics’ worst loss of their 12 so far. Yes, they have 37 victories and a comfortable lead atop the Eastern Conference. It’s not that they lost. It’s to whom, and especially how.

Showdowns with the Lakers always matter. They carry weight no matter which players are playing and which ones are putting on a fashion show on the end of the bench. The weight of this one got dropped on the Celtics like an anvil, and it’s their own fault for underestimating their opponent. They should know better.

Worse, the ugly and frustrating losses — the self-inflicted kind, where they’re careless with the ball and too casual in their shot-selection, the exact kind that doomed them deep into recent postseasons — have been more frequent recently. And it’s happening at a time when someone that believes in this team or deeply wants to was hoping to see them become few and far between, if not eliminated from their repertoire altogether.

Now we have to ask again: Is this just a rut, or does it remain a part of their DNA, even with agent of chaos Marcus Smart in Memphis and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis now Celtics?

I’m going rut. This is the best Celtics starting five since Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen were in green and still spry. But it sure would be reassuring if they could escape it soon.

The Celtics started 20-0 at home. They have since lost three of five on the parquet, starting with a 2-point loss to the champion Nuggets on January 19. Nothing wrong with that. But Saturday, they no-showed against the Clippers. And now this against the extremely shorthanded Lakers, who were an injury or two away from having to give Smush Parker and Mark Landesberger meaningful minutes. It kind of feels like the Celtics’ then-surprising no-show in Milwaukee in a 33-point loss on Jan. 11 started a trend.

Remember that affirming West Coast trip not so long ago, back in December, when they lost in overtime to the Warriors on the Steph Curry moonscraper, then averaged 138 points per game and a 24-point margin of victory over the Kings, Clippers, and Lakers? That’s starting to feel like an aberration of excellence rather than confirmation of who they actually are.

Thursday, the hosts’ vaunted starting five — which officially includes a second All-Star, Jaylen Brown, announced as a reserve Thursday — was outclassed by a makeshift but determined Lakers lineup that included Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves, who to Lakers fans with cataracts must have looked exactly like Jerry West on this night. (The real-life ‘60s Laker golden boy, not the raging HBO “Winning Time” version.)

Reeves scored 32 points, one more than Jayson Tatum (23) and Jaylen Brown (8, 6 coming in the first three minutes) combined. Reaves hit 7 of 10 3-pointers — the Lakers were a sizzling 19 of 36 from deep overall — while no Celtics starter other than Tatum knocked down a 3 until Kristaps Porzingis, who played his most awkward game as a Celtic, finally hit one early in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics were sloppy from the start, as if they saw the Lakers starting lineup and figured they could play it cool and still prevail. They committed eight turnovers before the Lakers committed one, finishing the first quarter with an abysmal nine. That led to a major shot-attempt discrepancy. The Celtics took 21 shots in the first quarter. The Lakers took 33.

The anticipated rally never really arrived. The Celtics took a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter, but the Lakers ripped off a 10-0 run. That was the recurring plot all night. Every time the Celtics got close, or had a moment of true inspiration, such as Jayson Tatum diving for a loose ball and amping up the crowd with just under 4 minutes left and the Celtics down 6 in the third quarter, it never sustained.

The Celtics shot OK but too often from 3, terribly from 2, and got to the line five times. They threw the ball away carelessly, didn’t win enough battles for it when it was loose, and for some reason — back-in-my-day alert — are allergic to boxing out. And we can all admit. We’ll never totally trust the coach until a banner is secured.

This is not meant to suggest whatsoever that they cannot secure that banner. This is a well-constructed team that has made some progress in muting its bad habits.

Bob Lobel’s panic button remains in the top drawer for now. But here’s hoping this one holds up as the worst loss of the season for a while. It’s hard to imagine, at least during the regular season, one that could look and feel worse.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.