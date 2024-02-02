Again we have two shots at championships this spring, but we’d settle for one, and other thoughts

By the gaudy standards of our 21st century sports high renaissance, five years without a parade is a certified drought.

▪ This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of New England’s last men’s professional sports championship, when the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Picked-up pieces while wondering if the Red Sox can get the Dollar Store to sponsor Truck Day …

Which brings us to the spring of 2024, when both the Celtics and Bruins have a chance to get everybody back on the Duck Boats.

I wrote about this one year ago (“Bruins and Celtics may be climbing toward a rare double this spring”) and we all know what happened: The Bruins, after compiling the greatest regular season in NHL history, flamed out in seven games of a first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The Celtics made it to the NBA’s Final Four for the fifth time in seven years, but dropped the first three games of their conference final series against the Heat, then collapsed in Game 7 at home.

A year later, there is again legitimate hope for a Champagne June. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA and are Vegas favorites to win their 18th banner. The Bruins, meanwhile, are tied for most points at the NHL’s All-Star break.

So there.

We have two championship shots. Given the decay and disarray of the Patriots and Red Sox, we are blessed to have two Garden teams with a chance to play deep into the spring.

The Celtics are at a point where fans expect them to win a championship (despite Thursday’s inexplicable home loss to the Lebron-less Lakers). Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are at their professional peaks, and Brad Stevens’s acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday make the Celtics the best team in the league on a nightly basis.

Porzingis is historically fragile, the Celtics could use more size/depth/toughness, and Joe Mazzulla’s stubborn streak and inexperience could cost them in the playoffs … but this is their time.

We expect the Celtics to win, and Mazzulla this week told me, “Why would you want it any other way? What the [expletive] would you expect fans to feel? What should they do after the season if we don’t win? Be happy?”

Despite their strong start, the Bruins won’t face the same playoff pressure as the Celtics in 2024. It certainly won’t be like last year, and that can only be a good thing for the Spoked-B’s.

We know playoff hockey features more low-seed upsets and rewards toughness above all else. The loss of so many high-end players diminished expectations for these Bruins, but the emergence of Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha has them playing as well as any team coming out of the break. Game-breaker David Pastrnak is on pace for another 55 goals. We wonder if second-year coach Jim Montgomery will stick with the two-goalie rotation in the playoffs.

Winning championships is never easy (Boston won zero between 1986 and 2002). The Celtics have won one banner (2008) in their last 37 seasons. The Bruins have won the Stanley Cup once (2011) since 1972. And no city has ever won the Stanley Cup and the NBA championship in the same spring.

So there’s no need to be greedy. One championship for Boston in June will suffice. It has, after all, been five long years.

▪ Quiz: Name seven quarterbacks who were the No. 1 overall pick and later started and won at least one Super Bowl (answer below).

▪ Wednesday was a swell day for Boston baseball loyalists wondering whether Red Sox owners still care about the Local Nine.

While fans read that John Henry and his FSG partners ponied up $3 billion to buy a stake in the PGA Tour, it was reported that Justin Turner signed a one-year contract with Toronto. Turner was arguably the Sox’ best bat in 2023, hitting .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs, and an .800 OPS.

He also was their best clubhouse guy, a veteran who played hurt and showed his teammates how to be a consummate professional. Can’t put a price on that, right? Unless you are the 2024 Red Sox and you refuse to pay market value for players you desperately need (Jordan Montgomery).

According to hardball guru Peter Gammons, Turner’s representatives reached out to the Sox about returning, but Boston’s brass was not interested. We are back to the days of Haywood Sullivan and Buddy LeRoux, folks. The Sox have effectively told you they are giving up on the 2024 season because acquiring talent is “expensive.”

Damage to the Sox brand is inestimable. Highly respected Fox MLB field reporter Ken Rosenthal stated, “They are not trying the way they should be trying … It’s inexplicable to me the way they are running this thing.”

▪ Tone Deaf Dept.: Minutes after we learned of FSG’s deal with the PGA, the Red Sox sent out a press release about Truck Day. A day later, while John Henry and Co. were still basking in the afterglow of their new billion-dollar golf enterprise, the new-ownership Orioles went out and acquired All-Star starter Corbin Burnes from the Brewers.

▪ It’s cheap and arrogant of the Sox to think that rather than pay for pitching, they can simply take their in-house tomato cans and “coach ‘em up.” On paper, the Sox staff is worse than it was last year, and yet I keep reading that new pitching coach Andrew Bailey is going to make them all great. This is no more realistic than chairman Tom Werner telling us that the abysmal defense will be better if the Sox coaches work harder this spring. Yikes.

The 2024 Red Sox executive team has me longing for the good old days of the Chaim Bloom administration.

▪ Get over it, New England fans: The Chiefs are the new Patriots. They win even when they don’t have the best team. Patrick Mahomes has taken Kansas City to six straight AFC Championship games (Brady did eight in a row) and has a chance to win his third Super Bowl in five seasons.

▪ Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers is a great talent, but he killed the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes with nonsense and sloppiness against the Chiefs. Flowers was flagged for taunting after making a great catch at the expense of Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. We got the full monty of showboating. After making his catch, Flowers pinned Sneed back to the ground, then spun the football and peacocked over him.

Four plays later, Flowers was about to score a touchdown but had the ball punched out by Sneed, killing a Ravens drive. Karma. Flowers then slammed his hand on a bench and required medical attention.

▪ Let’s not forget that the Ravens nonsense started with a head-butt by former Patriot Kyle Van Noy.

▪ Speaking of knuckleheads, we have Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney, who went on a social media rant after he was shelved for the AFC Championship because of a reported injury. Toney, who dropped a million Mahomes passes during the regular season, accused the Chiefs of lying about his injury. He is not likely to play for Kansas City next season.

▪ Patriots fans won’t have special teams coach Cam Achord to kick around anymore.

▪ BC football coach Jeff Hafley went to the Packers as defensive coordinator. Get used to this. Being a Division 1 college football or basketball coach makes one a slave to NIL and the transfer portal. Who needs it?

▪ RIP Jimy Williams. He was the skipper during a relatively dull time for the Red Sox, but he was a good baseball man and nice to everybody. When he was hired, I asked him about the unusual spelling of his first name and he said it was because there were a lot of kids in his family and they “ran out of M’s.”

One of his great moments came when he stood up to Sox management and started pitcher Steve Avery at the end of the 1997 (fourth-place) season to make sure Avery would trigger a $3.9 million 1998 option. Avery blanked the Tigers over five innings in a Boston win.

Williams also famously pulled Pedro Martinez from a 1999 Fenway start because Pedro arrived a half-hour before the first pitch. Pedro was not happy.

▪ JetBlue Airways was a pretty nifty company when it got the naming rights to the Red Sox’ new spring training home in 2012. Not so much now. Last week, JetBlue was ranked as the worst US carrier by the Wall Street Journal. Sort of like the Red Sox finishing last three times in the last four years.

▪ I’d be OK if Bob Kraft or John Henry hired 81-year-old Lou Lamoriello to run the Patriots or Red Sox. Born in Johnston, R.I., and one of the great executives in the history of hockey, Lamoriello recently hired Patrick Roy to coach the Islanders, which means they could be a factor in this year’s playoffs.

Lamoriello had a great impact at La Salle Academy, Providence College, and with the Cape Cod Baseball League before winning the Stanley Cup three times while running the Devils.

▪ The WTA should listen to legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and keep the WTA Finals out of Saudi Arabia. Evert and Navratilova penned an op-ed in the Washington Post holding that “staging a Saudi crown-jewel tournament would involve players in an act of sportswashing merely for the sake of a cash influx.”

▪ According to the New York Post, the Yankees are going old-school with their road uniforms in 2024, going back to a simple look that was used when Mickey Mantle played in the 1960s. There will be no white piping around “New York” on the front of the jerseys and no stripes on the sleeves.

▪ Did any of you know that Kris Kristofferson appeared in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” in March of 1958 for his achievements in collegiate rugby, football, and track and field? Born in Brownsville, Texas, Kristofferson played at Pomona College, portrayed wide receiver Marvin “Shake” Tiller in “Semi-Tough,” and wrote “Me and Bobby McGee,” which became a huge hit for Janis Joplin.

Oh, and Joplin, of course, went to high school in Port Arthur, Texas, with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

▪ According to the Wall Street Journal, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is selling his North Carolina lake house for $12.5 million. Included in the price is McCaffrey’s boat, “Olivia,” named after his fiancée, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo of Rhode Island.

▪ Happy 80th birthday to longtime Globe scribe Marvin Pave, who first reported for the Globe for Milton High School in 1961.

▪ Quiz answer: Terry Bradshaw, Jim Plunkett, John Elway, Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Matthew Stafford.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.