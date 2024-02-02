Connor McDavid wins All-Star Skills Competition; Pastrnak takes silver in one-timer event

McDavid won the NHL’s Skills Competition — and the big bag of money that comes with it — Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Edmonton Oilers standout also has an extra $1 million in his hockey bag this morning.

McDavid won four of the eight events: Fastest skater, stickhandling, accuracy shooting, and the obstacle course.

“It was a fun run,” said McDavid.

Former UMass standout Cale Makar finished second overall and the Avalanche defenseman won the hardest shot event with a bomb of 102.5 miles per hour.

Ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara still holds the hardest shot record at 108.8.

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews finished third.





Bruins star David Pastrnak was initially ruled the winner in the passing challenge event, but after a scoring review, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon was awarded the top spot. Pastrnak was one of four competitors eliminated after the first six events.

“I knew I might get booed,” said Pastrnak about the Toronto crowd, “but at the same time, I’m not Marchy [Brad Marchand]. I heard some boos. I just kissed the logo to let them know I’m a proud Bruin.”

Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev took home the $100,000 top goalie prize when he made 9 saves on McDavid during the one-on-one event.

Also in that event, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 6 saves on J.T. Miller’s 10 shots.

Walsh expresses Coyotes’ concern

Past the midway point of their second season in a 5,000-seat arena, the Arizona Coyotes still do not have a concrete plan for a long-term home.

While NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman voiced optimism about owner Alex Meruelo getting something done to keep the team in the Phoenix area, Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh expressed concern.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had two unofficial deadlines to come up with some movement and we’ve gone past both of those,” the former Boston Mayor said Friday at All-Star Weekend. “If there’s no plan in Arizona, I would encourage a move to another location, absolutely.”

The NHL has worked to keep the Coyotes in the area through multiple ownership changes and a game of musical rinks that have landed them on Arizona State’s campus in Tempe. They have an agreement to play at Mullett Arena for the 2024-25 season with a possible extension, but player complaints about the situation make it clear the league and union want an alternative.

Time is running out to make that happen.

“The next deadline for me is tomorrow,” Walsh said. “It’s now. It’s right now.”

Bettman said he was not in the business of contradicting owners and was trusting Meruelo.

The Coyotes’ instability comes amid significant interest from the owners of the NBA’s Utah Jazz to put an NHL team in Salt Lake City. Bettman said Ryan Smith and his group are “very enthused about the possibility.”

“If Utah’s the place, Utah’s the place,” Walsh said. “But I’d encourage it. I haven’t seen the data to back it up if Utah’s the place. I’m sure that the league has information on what markets work really well. I know Utah is a growing region … a lot of people are going there. It could be another (Vegas) Golden Knights or Seattle Kraken.”

